Wendy Williams Reveals Whether She Still Talks To Ex Kevin Hunter Nearly 2 Years After Split & Scandal

Wendy Williams chatted with Billy Bush of ‘Extra’ and got very candid during their exchange, revealing whether or not she hears from her ex Kevin Hunter one year after their divorce was finalized.

Wendy Williams is ready to put the past behind her. The talk show host, 56, chatted with Extra‘s Billy Bush on January 14 and revealed the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. “He calls from time to time… I don’t block his number though, he’s my son’s father,” Wendy confessed during her interview. Kevin and Wendy share a son — 20-year-old son Kevin Jr.

The talk show host also revealed that Kevin even “came to my mother’s funeral” after she passed away late last year. But it doesn’t appear that there is more to their current relationship beyond that. Her recent interview comes after Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin back in April 2019, after more than two decades of marriage. Their split came following Kevin’s alleged affair with his mistress, with whom he fathered a child. After months of difficult divorce proceedings and legal squabbles, Wendy’s divorce was finalized one year ago in January 2020.

Since then, Wendy has alluded to how her dating life is going on her talk show and more, but she’s also recalling difficult chapters of her marriage in an upcoming Lifetime movie and documentary. In the trailer for the documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess!, the beloved star gets incredibly emotional when talking about her former husband. “I do ‘Hot Topics,’ I don’t live ‘Hot Topics,’” Wendy says at one point in the trailer.

But following the scandal that caused the end of their union, it’s clear how Kevin’s infidelity took a toll on Wendy. “This is the culmination of everything,” Wendy says as tears stream down her face, repeating “everything” over and again. But this isn’t the only iteration of Wendy’s life fans will see on Lifetime.

The end of January will also see the premiere of Wendy’s biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie. Much like the documentary, this dramatization of Wendy’s life also focuses on her marriage to Kevin and her personal struggles with addiction and rise to fame. Longtime fans of Wendy won’t wan to miss either TV event!

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres January 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by Wendy Williams: What A Mess! at 10 pm ET.