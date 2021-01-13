See Pic

Chris Hemsworth Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Baby Bro Liam Hemsworth For His 31st Birthday

Liam & Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth has the internet in their feels over his adorable birthday tribute to brother Liam, who turns 31 on Jan. 13. The ‘Thor’ actor shared a throwback photo of the brothers as kids in matching outfits!

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Wednesday to show love to his brother Liam Hemsworth on his 30th birthday! The Avengers: Endgame actor, who has six years on his sibling (he’s 37), shared a throwback photo of the duo in matching yellow collared shirts. “Damn time flies but you haven’t changed a bit,” Chris wrote in his caption.

Fans in the comments gushed over the actors’ brotherly love and sent Liam sweet birthday messages. “That’s too cute,” actress Isla Fisher added, along with a heart emoji. A friend of the Hemsworth bros shared a little context behind the photo, writing, “Damn our Aussie school uniforms.”

Liam (left) & Chris Hemsworth (right) at the premiere of The Hunger Games at the O2 in London on March 14, 2012.

It’s unclear what exactly the Hemsworth family has planned for Liam’s 31st birthday, but it’s presumed that they’ll celebrate in Australia — specifically in Bryon Bay, where Liam recently purchased a home. Additionally, the actor’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, who’s also an Aussie native, will likely be present.

Liam’s birthday ironically marks the same date that the couple was photographed together for the first time. On January 13, 2020, photos of Liam and Gabriella showed the pair packing on the PDA on a Byron Bay beach, making their relationship official. At the time, there was heavy speculation that the two were already an item, after they seemingly spent New Year’s Eve together. Gabriella was spotted in a few party snaps with the Hemsworth’s Aussie pals, as well as Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky.  The photos also emerged just two weeks before Liam’s divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus was finalized.

Liam Hemsworth & girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

HollywoodLife recently learned that Liam’s relationship with Gabriella is going strong, and that his family has really taken to her. “He feels like he found the perfect woman in Gabby and they’re only growing closer as time goes on,” a source told us, noting that “Gabby gets along amazing with Liam’s family and she spends so much time with them including joining along on girls’ only outings and parties with his loved ones.”