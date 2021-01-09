Dream Kardashian, 4, Gives A ‘Thumbs Up’ As She Hangs Out With Cousin True, 2, & Aunt Khloe — See Pic

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet snuggle with daughter True and niece Dream on the last day of filming ‘KUWTK’!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, was all-smiles as she snapped pic with her daughter True Thompson, 2, and cootie patootie niece Dream, 4! Rob Kardashian‘s little girl flashed a huge grin as she posed, flashing a positive ‘thumbs-up’ sign for the camera in the post shared on Saturday, Jan. 9. The toddler rocked her signature curly hair with two white barrette clips in her hair. “Happy Saturday!! Thumbs up!!” Khloe captioned the photo.

The Good American co-founder was looking so glam for the photo, which was taken on the last day of filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloe rocked a strapless camel leather top, keeping her ‘bronde’ colored hair in a slightly wavy blow out styled by Justine Marjan. Her makeup, by friend Ash K Holm, was also on point with a bold black liner, gold shadow and classic nude lip.

Khloe snuggled daughter True in her arms for the apparent selfie, who looked so happy to be hanging with her mom and cousin! The little girl — who is the spitting image of her dad Tristan Thompson, 29 — kept her dark hair up in a top-knot bun. The 2-year-old rocked a black Burberry logo dress and her adorable diamond earring studs.

The KarJenner clan gathered outdoors for a celebration on Jan. 8 to mark the last day of shooting their long-running E! reality series. “It’s our last day of shooting,” Khloe filmed as she showed the gorgeous flower-filled table scape in an Instagram stories. “Tutu!” she then called — referencing True by her nick name — as she captured her daughter and Kim Kardashian‘s sons Psalm, 1, and Saint, 4, chowing down on custom cookies.

The family enjoyed a cocktail and freshly baked treats from the Christina Milian owned Beignet Box truck with their long-time crew. “Look what we get on our last day!” Khloe narrated over a video of the green-and-pink truck which was customized with watercolor illustrations of the KarJenner clan and their house from season 1. Talk about the end of an era!

Kim, 40, also posted a tribute to mark the milestone. “It’s a wrap!” she shared via her stories, confessing she was “officially sobbing” as she enjoyed a bubbly cocktail. “Last filming day of Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s EVER! [crying emojis] Erin’s been out [sic] audio tech for 14 years!!,” she also wrote, shouting out one of her crew members Erin.