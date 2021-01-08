T.I. Cradles Newborn Granddaughter In Sweet New Pic & Says He’s ‘Completely In Love’

T.I. is on granddaddy duty. The rapper, who became a grandfather for the first time last month, when Zonnique Pullins gave birth to her daughter, is taking to his new role nicely.

Zonnique Pullins, 24, welcomed her baby girl on Dec. 15 and her parents T.I., 40, and Tiny Harris, 45, are both completely in love with their first grandchild. On Jan. 8 the ‘Trap Muzic’ rapper showed off his new granddaughter on his Instagram page. In the heartwarming photo T.I. can be seen sleeping with the newborn baby snuggled up on his chest.

His caption made the already sweet photo, even sweeter. “Completely In Love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure time & time again. God is The Greatest. Message to da young hittas from Big Papa Tip….Live to Get old….it’s dope AF,” he wrote next to the pic.

Tiny shared the same photo on her Instagram page and revealed in her caption that T.I. slept with the baby on his chest all night! “Came right in & took over!! They slept like this all night!! She’s perfect in every way!! My baby @troubleman31 & Honey’s…Honey bun.. In love,” she wrote.

The 3-week-old baby’s face was turned away from the camera because Zonnique has yet to reveal her baby to the world. However yesterday the new mom did give fans a hint as to who her daughter looks like.

On Jan. 7 she shared a throwback photo of her holding her little sister Heiress Diana Harris when the 4-year-old was just an infant. “Basically, me and my child lol,” Zonnique teased in the caption.

Zonnique’s co-hosts on FOX Soul’s The Mix – Romeo Miller, Anton Peeples, Jamiee DuBose, and Jazz Anderson – were the first to break the news of her baby girls arrival. They explained her absence from the show and revealed that she had given birth to a girl weighing in at 8 lbs. and 8 oz.

Less than a month later Zonnique was back in her co-hosting chair on The Mix. On Jan. 6 she returned from maternity leave and got real about giving birth. She even revealed the very relatable fear she had while she was going through labor. “Um, the experience is…it is really nasty!” she said. “We will start there. I didn’t want to sh-t the whole time. I was like, ‘Don’t sh-t, don’t sh-t!’ Cause I don’t even fart in front of my boyfriend in real life. Stuff like that is really nasty to me.”

Zonnique’s boyfriend Badhunta Izzy was beside her for the entire labor but, she explained, he wasn’t much help. “He’s just watching it and saying little comments, and it is really nasty.” But, aside from her worries about soiling herself during the delivery table, Zonnique did say of the birth, “It is a really beautiful experience.”

This is Zonnique’s first child. Her baby’s father, Badhunta Izzy, has two children, a son and a daughter, from a previous relationship.