Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Gorgeous Gold Wedding Band For The 1st Time Since Marrying Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson flaunted her gorgeous wedding band for a stroll though New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 9, a month after tying the knot with ‘SNL’ star Colin Jost!

Scarlett Johansson, 35, has taken her wedding band from the altar to the street! A month after marrying Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost, 38, Scarlett was pictured with her wedding band on in public for the first time since the wedding. Scarlett paired the flashy piece of gold with a casual outfit — gray hoodie and jeans — for an outing in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Nov. 9. You can see the photos, here.

Scarlett and Colin have been keeping a low-profile since the nuptials, and the wedding itself was announced in a humble manner. Instead of breaking the news themselves, the newlyweds allowed Meals On Wheels America to announce the marriage!

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the non-profit organization, which delivers meals to the elderly, announced in an Instagram post on Oct. 29. The post continued, “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

Scarlett and Colin were actually supposed to tie the knot earlier, after getting engaged in May of 2019. However, plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the stars to push back their wedding. However, Colin joked that his Weekend Update co-anchor on SNL, Michael Che, was the reason the wedding was delayed.

“I mean, he plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that’s his general approach,” Colin teased while speaking with Ellen DeGeneres about how his co-anchor’s plans to (jokingly) object the wedding. Colin added, “That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing [the wedding]. We can see him getting ready for the wedding and we’re like, maybe we should wait another day.”

As you can see from the wedding band on Scarlett’s finger, no objections were actually made. Fans have been waiting for The Avengers star to wear that ring since she first started dating Colin in 2017, following their fateful connection at a SNL party.