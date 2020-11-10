See Pic

Aeko Brown, 11 Mos., Gets Oreos All Over His Face After ‘Stealing’ Dad Chris’ Snack — Cute Pic

Little Aeko Brown looked so cute after getting into his dad, Chris Brown’s, tasty snack! See the sweet pic of the 11-month-old with Oreos smeared all over his tiny face!

It looks like Aeko Brown might have a bit of mischievous streak. In a new pic that the 11-month-old’s famous father, Chris Brown, shared to his Instagram Story on November 9, little Aeko’s face was totally covered in Oreo cookie! The delicious treat was all over the toddler’s mouth and even near his little button nose. Staring directly at the camera, there was no sense that Aeko felt at all guilty about chowing down on his dad’s snack. In fact, he looked as if he hadn’t done anything wrong!

“Look who stole my damn Oreos,” the “Go Crazy” singer, 31, captioned the sweet snap. Although fans might think that, by the looks of Chris’s latest snap of the youngster, that Aeko is getting up to no good, the little tyke has been very busy learning a new skill! On November 6, Chris’s loving mom, Joyce Hawkins, shared an exciting clip of Aeko learning to swim! Joyce could hardly contain her excitement, confessing in her caption that she was literally brought to tears by seeing the youngster paddling his arms in the water.

The video also comes just after Chris reunited with his son’s mother, Ammika Harris. The pair recently went on a family vacation to Tulum in Mexico, which means that the two could potentially rekindle their romance. “Chris and Ammika’s reunion has been very positive and healing. They have been staying in Tulum in a private villa on the beach and Chris has been taking the time to bond with his son and with Ammika,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

The trip also served as an opportunity for Chris’ six-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, to bond with her baby brother, and for Joyce to spend time with her son and grandchildren. “His mom and Royalty were so happy be able to visit, they missed Aeko. They get along great with Ammika and see her as family,” the source continued. It was very difficult for Chris to spend time with his baby boy due to the coronavirus pandemic this year. But he is really hoping to change that in the future.

“Chris would like to make things work with Ammika and try to figure out how they could all be together as a family,” a second source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL. “He is looking into it and has been looking into it throughout the time he also wasn’t seeing Aeko.” We cannot wait for the doting dad to share more images of his little ones in the future.