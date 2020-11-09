Jordyn Woods Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen After Tristan Thompson Romance Reveal

Larsa Pippen said it was ‘fine’ Khloe Kardashian dated Tristan Thompson after she did, despite her criticism of Jordyn and Tristan’s scandal. Jordyn seemingly reacted!

Larsa Pippen was infamously one of Jordyn Woods‘ most vocal critics, after Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend claimed that Tristan Thompson kissed her at an after-party in Feb. 2019. Tristan’s girlfriend at the time, Khloe Kardashian, saw this as a betrayal — but now over a year later, Larsa is now claiming that she dated Tristan before Khloe came into the picture! The revelation led Jordyn to seemingly react on Twitter.

Make it make sense 🤔 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 9, 2020

“Make it make sense,” Jordyn tweeted on Nov. 9, on the very same day Larsa made the bombshell claim in her new interview with Hollywood Unlocked (which, FYI, was the first outlet to break news of Jordyn’s scandal with Tristan in 2019). While Jordyn didn’t name names, she “liked” a few tweets making it very clear that she watched — or at least caught wind of — Larsa’s new interview.

So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it — Ki Thee Stallion (@BanditMerciless) November 9, 2020

“Jordyn woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation,” read one tweet that Jordyn “liked.” Jordyn also seemed to agree with a fan who dissed Khloe, who tweeted the following observation that Jordyn also “liked”: “So she was projecting her own guilt onto young a– Jordyn. Got it.”

Like Larsa, Khloe was very critical of Jordyn when the young influencer’s alleged kiss with Tristan first came to light. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star initially accused Jordyn of “lying” and for being “the reason [Khloe’s] family broke up” after the influencer’s tell-all interview with Red Table Talk, in which Jordyn addressed her scandal with Tristan, aired in March of 2019.

Larsa was on Khloe’s side, and repeatedly called out Jordyn in multiple social media posts. Larsa even claimed “there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling” during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] podcast in June of 2019. All these comments led fans to accuse Larsa of “bullying” Jordyn, and the former KarJenner friend defended herself against the backlash on Twitter in March of 2020.

However, Larsa did seem to cut Jordyn some slack in her new interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “I’m going to hold my man accountable way more than just a friend who’s drunk one time,” Scotty Pippen’s estranged wife said, referring to a TMZ report that claimed Jordyn had allegedly said she was “drunk” on the night Tristan allegedly kissed her on the lips. However, Larsa didn’t seem bothered by the fact that Khloe dated Tristan after her.

“I kinda was seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe,” Larsa claimed during the interview, adding, “Which is fine, I don’t even care.” Larsa even said she “love[s] them together,” adding that she “applaud[s] them for working things out.” In 2017, however, Khloe said that she met Tristan through a blind date set up by her friend Brandon Jennings during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ten Year Anniversary Special.