Gigi Hadid Cuddles Her 1 Month Old Baby Girl In New Pic & Jokes She ‘Burps Sunshine’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has shared her first mother-daughter selfie with her newborn baby girl! The blonde beauty joked that her mini-me ‘burps sunshine’.

Gigi Hadid has shared a new snap of her adorable baby girl, and joked that the tot “burps sunshine”. The supermodel, 25, took to her Instagram Story on November 8, posting her first ever mother-daughter selfie with the one-month-old infant. Gigi wore a beige sweater with her blonde hair styled in long braids, and held the newborn over her shoulder so her face was out of the shot. The baby girl was dressed in a white top, grey pants, and yellow socks, while her mom wrote that she “burps sunshine,” adding a winking emoji after the caption. Too cute!

Just days earlier, Gigi shared her first ever family photo with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter, as they all dressed up for Halloween. She posted a cute family photo of the trio to her Instagram Story on October 31, which showed their little girl dressed as the Incredible Hulk. Although her face was blurred by a sticker, the new mom totally beamed as she stood beside the former One Direction singer, who cradled their bub in what appeared to be their apartment.

It comes five weeks after Gigi gave birth to her first child, and new of the happy arrival was confirmed by the new mom and dad in separate Instagram posts on September Sept. 23. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”, Gigi captioned a sweet snap of Zayn and the baby’s hand.

Zayn also penned a sweet tribute to his daughter, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.” He added, “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”