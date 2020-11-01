See Pic

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Daughter Has Her 1st Halloween As ‘The Incredible Hulk’ — See Pic

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Gigi Hadid’s newborn daughter celebrated her first Halloween this year, and the new mom shared the first family snap of the pair with dad Zayn Malik.

Proud parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have celebrated their first Halloween since welcoming a sweet baby daughter — and the newborn got in on the festivities! The supermodel shared an adorable family photo of the trio to her Instagram Story on October 31, which showed their little girl dressed as the Incredible Hulk. Although her face was blurred by a sticker, the new mom totally beamed as she stood beside the former One Direction singer, who cradled their bub in what appeared to be their apartment.

While Zayn channeled Harry Potter by dressing as a Hogwarts student in the Slytherin house, Gigi opted for a futuristic costume involving an electric blue jumpsuit, a high ponytail, and sleek black eyeliner. The pair both gazed adoringly at their daughter in the pic, which Gigi captioned with a sticker reading, “My First Halloween.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have celebrated their first Halloween with their newborn daughter. Image: MEGA

It comes five weeks after Gigi gave birth to her first child, and new of the happy arrival was confirmed by the new mom and dad in separate Instagram posts on September Sept. 23. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”, Gigi captioned a sweet snap of Zayn and the baby’s hand.

Zayn also penned a sweet tribute to his daughter, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.” He added, “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”