‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding & Wife Expecting 1st Child Together — See Baby Bump Pics

Henry Golding and his wife of four years, Liv Lo, are expecting their very first child together! The happy couple broke the news by debuting Liv’s baby bump in sweet photos.

What’s even crazier news than Nick Young’s engagement to Rachel Chu? Well, news that Nick’s real-life actor — Henry Golding, 33 — is expecting a baby with his real-life wife, Liv Lo, 34! The happy couple broke the news by sharing photos of themselves featuring Liv’s surprise new baby bump on Nov. 5.

Henry and Liv beamed as they posed on a bridge over a scenic river together, and Henry happily pointed to his wife’s bump in another photo. Amid a pandemic and unrest over the U.S. presidential election, the pregnancy came as much-needed happy news for the first-time parents. “2021 is already looking brighter,” Henry captioned the pregnancy announcement, while Liv — who works as a TV host and is the founder of the workout program FitSphere — shared the same baby bump photos on Instagram and wrote, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you [heart emojis] We love you!”

Of course, Henry’s Crazy Rich Asians family jumped into the comments section to send their congratulations. The author of the best-selling book series himself, Kevin Kwan, wrote “Congratulations!!!!!!!,” while Constance Lau (who plays “Radio One Asia” in the movie) gushed, “Congratssss!!!! [heart emojis].” Others star like Jeannie Mai chimed in, who wrote, “Henry!!!!!!!! Liz!!!! Oh my goodness I’m so happy for you both congrats!,” and Samara Weaving who commented, “OH MY!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! [heart emojis].”

Henry and Liv’s love story right at the start of 2011, when the two happened to be celebrating at the same club. It was Liv who made the first move, which Henry revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in Oct. 2019. “Halfway through the night — I think I’m popping off sort of to the loo — and she just steps in my way and she says, ‘Why haven’t you said hello to me yet? I’m leaving tomorrow and you’re never going to see me again—what are you going to do about it?’,” Henry recalled, who was very much impressed with his future wife’s assertiveness. They had a brunch date the very next day, and although Henry lived in Singapore while Liv lived in Tokyo at the time, the relationship still worked out!

The risk paid off, because Henry and Liv were engaged four years later during an anniversary trip in Phuket, Thailand in 2015. The lovers tied the knot the very next year in a gorgeous wedding at the Cove 55 resort in Sarawak, Malaysia in Aug. 2016.

Earlier this year, Henry and Liv were spotted marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. Henry also joined the virtual table read for Fast Times At Ridgemont High in Sept. 2020, where Jennifer Aniston infamously had to call her ex-husband Brad Pitt “so sexy” (as part of their characters’ roles, of course).