Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Channel ‘Tiger King’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More For Halloween Show

The Halloween show on ‘Live! With Kelly & Ryan’ is always a good time, and in 2020, they once again donned a plethora of amazing looks during the hour-long event.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for the Halloween episode of their talk show. Not only do the hosts change outfits throughout the show, but they also pre-tape skits in even more Halloween looks! In 2020, they dubbed the show ‘Almost As Scary As Real Life.’ They kicked off the morning with Ryan dressed as Joe Exotic and Kelly channeling Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

The costumes were complete with accents and a virtual audience. Epic! There was even another show member who took things to the next level by dressing as John Finlay, with fake teeth, a bald head and more. There was also a skit spoofing a fake Tiger King musical, with Kristin Chenoweth showing up to share the news.

Another pre-taped skit recognized all the difficulties that people had to face this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Probst showed up to host the segment, which joked about parents having to teach their kids math, spouses having to hug without cringing, and dealing with work issues over Zoom. Kelly and Ryan dressed as Alexis and David from Schitt’s Creek for the skit, which showed the Rose family trying to make it on a Survivor-style show in 2020.

For another look during the show, Kelly dressed as Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, while Ryan went as David Rose from the show. Their costumes were spot on. They also wore looks inspired by The Mandalorian, and there was a skit that referenced Baby Yoda.

All of the Halloween fun had us taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about more of Kelly and Ryan’s recent looks. For instance, in 2019, their Halloween show was all about everything that had gone viral that year. The pair dressed as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in the “Old Town Road” video, Baby Shark’s parents, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in the “You Need To Calm Down” video, and much more.

In 2018, the show was reboot-themed, which meant that Kelly and Ryan took it upon themselves to recreate some of their favorite old television shows. From I Dream of Jeannie, to Dawson’s Creek, Friends and more, the hosts brought back a number of iconic TV characters for their Halloween special. There was even a cameo from Christina Aguilera, as well as Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who stepped in to play Ricky Riccardo from I Love Lucy. Epic!