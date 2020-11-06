BTS’ Suga Undergoes Shoulder Surgery & ARMY Sends Love As He Recovers: ‘Get Well Soon Yoongi’

After finding out that BTS heartthrob Suga had to undergo a brutal shoulder surgery, the ARMY sent so much love and support to the singer on Twitter with #GetWellSoonYoongi.

#GetWellSoonYoongi started trending on Twitter after BTS superfans found out that their beloved Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi) was forced to undergo yet another shoulder surgery. The 27-year-old K-Pop star is suffering from a torn labrum, a lasting effect from a 2012 injury that has pestered him for years. And the ARMY isn’t letting him go through this alone. They sent him so much love on Twitter after finding out about his situation.

Yoongi had his shoulder surgery and we all know that he’s been suffering with this for along time now. i’m really hoping and praying for his fast recovery :( we will wait for you min yoongi 🥺 pls get well soon!#GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/afWDiPe7yK — ᴮᴱDaddeh | ًac ⁷ (@vminggukx) November 6, 2020

One dedicated ARMY tweeted, “Yoongi had his shoulder surgery and we all know that he’s been suffering with this for along time now. i’m really hoping and praying for his fast recovery :( we will wait for you min yoongi pls get well soon! #GetWellSoonYoongi”. A concerned fan tweeted, “get well soon, our beloved all. I hope that in the future you will be healthier and happier. I love you #GetWellSoonYoongi”.

I know he is our strong guy.. he will get well very soon.. we are with him all the time… we will always wait for u.. ur health is more important than everything else❤#GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/TgeT3I2PAV — 𝓡𝓲𝓶𝓲 ⁷🦋ᴮᴱ (@kookthirsts) November 6, 2020

Another ARMY tweeted out a statement about Suga’s surgery from record label Big Hit Entertainment and added an inspirational message of their own: “I know he is our strong guy.. he will get well very soon.. we are with him all the time… we will always wait for u.. ur health is more important than everything else #GetWellSoonYoongi”.

Big Hit’s statement included a sweet message from Suga himself. The singer is “very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be, and knows how sad the fans must feel,” the statement reads. “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you.”

🐯yoongi-hyung has finished his surgery well and he is resting right now😆

🐯yoongi: i love you pic.twitter.com/Zn6pJqYMwu — ᴮᴱ찬이🪁⁷ (@triviapath) November 6, 2020

If it wasn’t clear already just how much BTS cares for their fans, V (real name Kim Taehyung) hopped on the fansite Weverse to fill the ARMY in about Suga’s recovery. He wrote, “yoongi-hyung has finished his surgery well and he is resting right now. yoongi: i love you.” how sweet is that?