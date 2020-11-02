Kaitlyn Bristowe & BF Jason Tartick Dress Up As Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt From Steamy ‘Fast Times’ Reading

Fifteen years after their split, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still inspiring Halloween costumes. In 2020, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick recreated the pair’s virtual reunion for the holiday.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick channeled their inner Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for Halloween 2020. The lovebirds dressed as Brad and Jen from their virtual reunion during a table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which was released in September. Jason’s look was complete with a slicked back, blonde wig and grey beard, while Kaitlyn rocked Jen’s aviator-style glasses and red tank top.

Brad and Jen were just two of the many stars who took place in the Fast Times reading, which served as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. However, their short interaction during the event left fans talking for days. During the read, Jen spoke directly to Brad’s character (who was also named Brad). “Hi Brad,” she said. “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Considering Brad and Jen were married for five years before divorcing in 2005, this flirty comment — albeit, totally fictional — had people swooning. Ever since Brad split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, fans have been begging him to get back together with Jen, and the hype has heightened even more in 2020. Earlier this year, the exes were also both in attendance at the SAG Awards, and there was even a photo of Brad’s hand reaching for Jen as she walked by him backstage.

Kaitlyn definitely seems to be on-board with the possibility of a Brad/Jen reconciliation, as well. “Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel,” she captioned her Halloween photo. This was, of course, a reference to Jen’s character, Rachel, on Friends and her fictional relationship with David Schwimmer’s character, Ross.

The Bachelorette star is currently competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, and Jason, who is also from Bachelor Nation, has been the ultimate support system throughout her journey. The two first met in Oct. 2018, shortly after Kaitlyn’s split from Shawn Booth. They developed a close friendship, which eventually turned into something more by the beginning of 2019. These days, they’re more in love than ever!