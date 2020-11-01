Sofia Richie Slays As Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’ With Sexy Leather Costume At Kendall Jenner’s Party

Sofia Richie stunned in a figure-flattering Halloween costume that turned out to be her version of the DC Comics character ‘Catwoman’, which Halle Berry portrayed in the 2004 film of the same name.

Sofia Richie, 22, looked incredible in her Catwoman Halloween costume on Oct. 31! The blonde beauty dressed up as the DC Comics character that Halle Berry portrayed in the 2004 film of the same name when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s 25th birthday/Halloween bash at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, CA and proudly showed off the look in pics and videos on social media. In one video, which was posted by Carter Gregory from Capital Records, she can be seen walking toward the camera in the epic costume, which included a black leather bustier with a black and silver sequined criss cross section over her abs, black arm warmers, black fitted ripped jeans, black pointed heels, and a black mask that went over her eyes and had pointy black ear parts on top.

She also had her long locks down with the look and rocked long white pointy nails with red lipstick. In her own professional Instagram photos, which she shared on Nov. 1, she posed in the costume while giving fierce looks to the camera and left her fans with a caption that has them already looking forward to next year’s Halloween. “Till next year 🕸🕷,” it read.

Sofia’s costume may have been one of the highlights of Kendall’s star-studded bash but it definitely wasn’t the only one. In addition to the former girlfriend of Scott Disick, other family and friends of Kendall’s wowed in memorable costumes throughout the night. Kylie Jenner, 23, turned heads in a sexy cobra snake look while Kendall herself, dropped mouths as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire. Justin Bieber, 26, also looked great as Woody from Toy Story and Travis Scott, 29, left a lasting impression as Batman.

Like Sofia and friends, her ex Scott also seemed to have a good time on the spooky holiday. He was spotted attending a Halloween party with Amelia Hamlin, 19, while dressed like Ace Ventura from the popular 1994 film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Amelia also dazzled as a candy girl in a candy bra top and short shorts.

It’s great to see both Sofia and Scott living up the fun holiday despite breaking off their romance just a few months ago, and it’s also awesome to see them both bring such beloved characters back in the spotlight due to their costume choices! We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are any more fantastic pics and/or videos of the night that pop up online soon!