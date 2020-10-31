Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola, 19, Votes For The 1st Time & Her Mom Is So Proud — See Pic

Kelly Ripa’s 19-year-old daughter Lola has voted in the Presidential election for the first time, and the TV host couldn’t be more proud of her kids.

Kelly Ripa has voted early in the upcoming Presidential election, along with her three kids! Youngest daughter Lola Consuelos, 19, cast her vote for the first time ever, and her TV host mom couldn’t be more proud. “Couple of chips off the ol’ block,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned an October 30 Instagram post showing her mini-me daughter standing under an umbrella in the rain, rocking an “I voted” sticker. “#iamavoter (Lola’s first election!) Michael and i voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of @theyoungestyung #vote2020 (check on early voting times by clinking the link in my bio).”

The carousel post also featured a snap of her eldest child Michael, 23, proudly holding up his “I voted” sticker, along with a selfie of Kelly and her daughter both wearing masks. The final snap was a mirror selfie of the former soap star, who smiled for the camera while rocking a black sweater and her “I voted” sticker on the back of her phone case. Kelly shares both Lola and Michael, along with 17-year-old son Joaquin, with her longtime hubby Mark Conseulos.

Kelly and her daytime TV co-host Ryan Seacrest also got in the Halloween spirit on October 30! Not only did they change outfits multiple times throughout the spooky-themed episode, but they also pre-tape skits in even more Halloween looks! For their first look, they opted for perhaps the most iconic costume of 2020: Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin from Tiger King.