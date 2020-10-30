Wendy Williams Slays In Sexy Toga Ensemble For Halloween 2020

Wendy Williams brought her signature flair for fashion during the October 30 episode of her talk show, dressing up as a Roman goddess for Halloween 2020!

Wendy Williams might have just won Halloween. The Wendy Williams Show host, 56, stepped out for her annual Halloween episode on October 30 wearing one of her best costumes yet! Wendy dressed up as sexy Roman goddess, wearing a gauzy white toga, a delicate jeweled headband, and gold cuffs. In true Wendy fashion, she paired the look with her trusty white sneakers. She looked absolutely fierce in her getup, but this is nothing new for the beloved talk show host.

Last year, Wendy commanded her talk show like a three-ring circus, dressing up as a sexy ringleader. The gorgeous host wore a dazzling red jacket with tails featuring gold buttons. Her look also featured a pair of high-waisted black shorts and a white dress shirt that was buttoned up just enough.

She paired her outfit with fishnet stockings and added accessories like a top hat and black, fingerless gloves. Wendy looked like a stunning lioness with her hair styled naturally, cascading past her shoulders. And her makeup showed off her best features, with a smokey eye to highlight her glimmering eyes!

Wendy has completely been enjoying her triumphant return to the studio where her talk show is filmed. The pop culture aficionado has dished on everything from Cynthia Bailey‘s recent nuptials, to Brad Pitt‘s rumored girlfriend, and so much more. But Wendy had to wait some time before she was able to return to the studio.

Prior to returning to TV, a source close to Wendy shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June just how much the show means to her. “Wendy loves the feel of a live audience, loves being close to an audience as working from home brought her back to her radio days which were great but she is all about being out there with her audience and telling it like it is, there is something about the live TV medium that she thrives in and she can’t wait to return as soon as possible,” the source shared over the summer. “She needs the show in her life, it is really a driving force in everything she does.”

Like her longtime fans, we loved seeing Wendy’s unique Halloween costume! We cannot wait until next year!