Wendy Williams Stuns In Sexy Ringleader Costume With Fishnets During Circus-Themed Halloween Show

She’s done it again! Wendy Williams wowed her audience with yet another amazing costume transformation for her special Halloween episode. This year, she and her staff dressed as circus characters, with the host leading the pack as a sexy ringmaster!

Wendy Williams brought the circus to her daytime talk to show for it’s annual Halloween episode! The newly single host, 55, transformed into a circus ringleader for her 2019 costume, which included a fierce whip that she held throughout her ‘Hot Topics’ segment. And, the ringmaster wouldn’t have a circus without her supporting characters — a clown, popcorn vendor, mime, bearded lady, and a super tall man on stilts — which her Wendy Show staff all dressed as.

Of course, any fan of Wendy shouldn’t be at all shocked by her costume, as she’s always gone all out for the spooky, sexy holiday. Last year, Wendy was a dead ringer for the Queen of Hearts and totally wowed fans when she strutted out in one of her hottest costumes to date! The host donned a wavy red wig that framed her face perfectly, and she dazzled in a bedazzled, blood red bustier that cinched her barely there waist. Wendy’s costume also featured a sexy slit with fishnet stockings and a pair of long, black gloves — giving her ensemble the royal treatment. During last year’s special, however, Wendy started her show by revealing some details of her 2017 Halloween mishap.

Before she was the Queen of Hearts, Wendy donned a Lady Liberty costume for her 2017 Halloween show. For the special, Wendy was totally decked out in glittering green, complete with a stunning wig and head piece reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty’s look. Unfortunately, the costume’s material was so overwhelming that she became overheated and consequently passed out halfway through her show. While she was preparing to do the costume contestant segment of her show, Wendy’s voice began to crack and she did not seem at all like herself. Soon, her eyes became large and as she began to shake, Wendy fell to the ground — totally unconscious. Her crew had to cut to commercial break as a result of the emergency.

Wendy Williams dresses as a circus ringleader during her annual Halloween show. (Photo credit: The Wendy Williams Show)

This year, there were no mishaps! Wendy looked amazing in her latest costume, and any mishaps from the past clearly haven’t made the host feel insecure about going all out year after year! What a treat!