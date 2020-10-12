Wendy Williams Calls Cynthia Bailey ‘Selfish’ For Throwing Lavish GA Wedding Amidst Pandemic

Wendy Williams congratulated Cynthia Bailey after the ‘RHOA’ star married sports broadcaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10. But, the host called the newlyweds ‘selfish’ for throwing a big wedding, where there was ‘no social distancing,’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wendy Williams wasn’t thrilled to see photos and videos from Cynthia Bailey‘s big Georgia wedding, which was attended by hundreds over the weekend. “Congratulations to selfish Cynthia and her husband Mike Hill… Some guests wore no masks at all, and all I can feel is coughing,” the host, 56, said on her October 12 show. Meanwhile, Wendy blew up social media snaps and clips from the nuptials on the screen behind her.

“Everybody looks beautiful and the place looks nice, but there was no social distancing and I’m frightened for all of them,” she continued, adding that while Cynthia and Mike “make a good couple,” the wedding was a “pompous” event to throw during a global health crisis. Wendy also predicted that Cynthia and Mike’s relationship won’t last. “Cameras will ruin a marriage, and I feel like this marriage will last at the most, only three years because they have Bravo involved and something will come up,” she said.

Cynthia and Mike, a Fox Sports host, said “I do” at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia on October 10. — A wedding date that the RHOA star was adamant about keeping, despite the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. While the latter circumstance caused a guest list shakeup, Cynthia’s co-stars were present at the wedding.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, in addition to RHOA alum Eva Marcille, all served as bridesmaids. Kenya, in particular, “was on mask patrol all night,” HollywoodLife learned from a guest who attended the wedding. “If she saw you without a mask and you weren’t eating or drinking, she had no issue coming up to you and telling you to put it on,” the guest explained, separately adding that “Eva was crying so hard throughout the ceremony.”

RHOA star Porsha Williams was also in attendance and looked beautiful in a sparkling black gown. The mother of one attended the ceremony without her former fiance Dennis McKinley, who was also present at the nuptials, a source said. Additionally, HollywoodLife learned that former RHOA star, Nene Leakes did not attend the wedding. However, the longtime friends, who squashed their beef earlier this year, shared a private moment just hours before the nuptials.

Cynthia looked absolutely gorgeous in a sparkling, embellished gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona. She completed her wedding look with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. The newlyweds exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds during the ceremony, which was put together by wedding planner Courtney Ajinça, People reported.