News
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Believes Brad Pitt’s New GF Is Dating Him For ‘Attention’: ‘They Won’t Last’

Wendy Williams, Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski
SplashNews/AP
Moments from Lana Mueller's fashion show at the House of Weekend in Berlin, Germany.Pictured: Nicole Poturalski,Franziska KnuppeJohanna KlumLilli HollunderNadeshda BrennickeThomas HayoThomas KretschmannSilvia KadolskyMandy BorkMilena KarlSofia Tsakiridoufashion by Lana MuellerBella OelmannNico PoturalskiGelena RoizenLana MuellermodelsMerle HolstRainer MeifertRomina BrenneckeJulia SteynsSara FasteRef: SPL1533704 060717 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - As actor Brad Pitt reunites with his EX Jennifer Aniston on the star-studded table read of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High, His rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is pictured during a photoshoot for a Replay campaign in Milan. SHOT 9/17/20 Pictured: Nicole Poturalski BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - As actor Brad Pitt reunites with his EX Jennifer Aniston on the star-studded table read of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High, His rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is pictured during a photoshoot for a Replay campaign in Milan. SHOT 9/17/20 Pictured: Nicole Poturalski BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Moments from Lana Mueller's fashion show at the House of Weekend in Berlin, Germany. Pictured: Nicole Poturalski Nico Poturalski,Franziska Knuppe Johanna Klum Lilli Hollunder Nadeshda Brennicke Thomas Hayo Thomas Kretschmann Silvia Kadolsky Mandy Bork Milena Karl Sofia Tsakiridou fashion by Lana Mueller Bella Oelmann Nico Poturalski Gelena Roizen Lana Mueller models Merle Holst Rainer Meifert Romina Brennecke Julia Steyns Sara Faste Ref: SPL1533704 060717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Editor

Wendy Williams gave an ill-fated response to Brad Pitt’s rumored romance with Nicole Poturalski during her Sept. 23 show. Additionally, the host, who assumed Brad and Nicole have been intimate, offered up some R-rated advice to the actor.

Wendy Williams doesn’t have faith in Hollywood’s hottest rumored romance between Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski. The talk show host, 56, predicted that the pair won’t make it past the new year during her “Hot Topics” segment on her Wednesday morning show. Wendy even noted that Nicole resembles Brad’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie — a popular opinion amongst fans and critics.

“I think this will last no longer than 6 months. Brad’s friend say she’s doing it for attention and I say, ‘Gee, ya think?’,” Wendy said, admitting, “I don’t know this girl but this is certainly something that will put her on the front page of something with or without him.” Wendy continued, “She better use this for as much as she can, and I’m sure at 27, she can. And Brad, keep the condom on… Good luck.”

Nicole Poturalski in Milan
Nicole Poturalski pictured during a photoshoot for a Replay campaign in Milan on September 17, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Brad and Nicole’s rumored relationship became public at the end of August when they were first spotted together in Paris. At the time, a source told OK! that the actor, 56, and model, 27, shared a kiss before boarding a private jet together. The destination? — Brad’s lavish chateaux in the south of France, apparently. When asked for a statement on the initial report, Brad’s rep told HollywoodLife that they “do not comment on personal relationships.”

Brad Pitt at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere
Brad Pitt at the premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Cinema on July 30, 2019. (Photo credit: AP)

Neither Brad, nor Nicole have confirmed the dating rumors. Although, the model did recently respond to a social media critic who asked why she “hates” Brad’s ex-wife. On September 17, Nicole posted two Instagram photos of herself in an orange ensemble, with the caption, “Happy people don’t hate.” In the comments of her post, one Instagram user wrote, “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina [Jolie]. Practice what you preach, girl.” Nicole quickly shut down the internet troll in her reply, writing, “Not hating (on) anyone).”