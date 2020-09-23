Wendy Williams Believes Brad Pitt’s New GF Is Dating Him For ‘Attention’: ‘They Won’t Last’

Wendy Williams gave an ill-fated response to Brad Pitt’s rumored romance with Nicole Poturalski during her Sept. 23 show. Additionally, the host, who assumed Brad and Nicole have been intimate, offered up some R-rated advice to the actor.

Wendy Williams doesn’t have faith in Hollywood’s hottest rumored romance between Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski. The talk show host, 56, predicted that the pair won’t make it past the new year during her “Hot Topics” segment on her Wednesday morning show. Wendy even noted that Nicole resembles Brad’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie — a popular opinion amongst fans and critics.

“I think this will last no longer than 6 months. Brad’s friend say she’s doing it for attention and I say, ‘Gee, ya think?’,” Wendy said, admitting, “I don’t know this girl but this is certainly something that will put her on the front page of something with or without him.” Wendy continued, “She better use this for as much as she can, and I’m sure at 27, she can. And Brad, keep the condom on… Good luck.”

Brad and Nicole’s rumored relationship became public at the end of August when they were first spotted together in Paris. At the time, a source told OK! that the actor, 56, and model, 27, shared a kiss before boarding a private jet together. The destination? — Brad’s lavish chateaux in the south of France, apparently. When asked for a statement on the initial report, Brad’s rep told HollywoodLife that they “do not comment on personal relationships.”

Neither Brad, nor Nicole have confirmed the dating rumors. Although, the model did recently respond to a social media critic who asked why she “hates” Brad’s ex-wife. On September 17, Nicole posted two Instagram photos of herself in an orange ensemble, with the caption, “Happy people don’t hate.” In the comments of her post, one Instagram user wrote, “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina [Jolie]. Practice what you preach, girl.” Nicole quickly shut down the internet troll in her reply, writing, “Not hating (on) anyone).”