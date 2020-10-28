Kelly Ripa, 50, Transforms Into A Sexy Wonder Woman With Epic Halloween Costume — See Pic

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a new gorgeous group photo of herself flaunting her figure-flattering Wonder Woman Halloween costume with friends just a few days before the spooky holiday.

Kelly Ripa, 50, is no stranger to sexy Halloween costumes and she’s adding another one to her epic collection with her latest Instagram pic! The talk show host shared a new snapshot that showed her posing with three friends while dressed as Wonder Woman on Oct. 28 and she looks incredible! Her costume included the red, blue, and gold bodysuit with white stars that the superhero character is known for along with the gold and red star head piece over a long dark-haired wig, cape, and red boots to top it all off.

“Forever #wcw @gretchenrandolph3 and @channy214 Halloween edition 🎃😻🕸🦇🦋 honorable mention to @lipmickey,” she captioned the pic, while tagging those in it, including Gretchen Randolph, Chantre Randolph, and Willie Randolph, who were also dressed up in various accessories, including fairy wings and peace sign sunglasses.

Once Kelly posted the awesome photo, her followers couldn’t help but compliment the stunner. “Kelly, you look absolutely amazing. You are a wonderful woman indeed ❣❣❣❣❣❣” one follower wrote while another called the photo “iconic.” “Awesome costumes!” a third gushed while a fourth called her a “hot” Wonder Woman.

Kelly’s latest pic may be a throwback since she did dress as Wonder Woman during the memorable Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween episode in 2017, but it’s still new to her Instagram page so it’s definitely quite exciting to see! One day before she shared the post, she wowed in behind-the-scenes photos that showed her dressed up like Tiger King himself Joe Exotic. The pics, which can be seen above, were for the upcoming Oct. 30 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which is sure to be incredible, as every Halloween episode of the show is.

In addition to her Wonder Woman and Joe Exotic costumes, Kelly has wowed in other headline-making looks over the years such as DC Comics’ Harley Quinn as well as superstar celebrities such as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj. Whether she’s rocking a cute mini dress or donning a crop top and short shorts, the blonde beauty always manages to look half her age so there’s no shortage of inspiration!

We look forward to seeing what other costumes Kelly has in store leading up to the actual day of Halloween, Oct. 31. We have a feeling they’ll be every bit as fantastic as the ones she’s already showed off. To see some of her sexiest Halloween costumes, click on the gallery above!