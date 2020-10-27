Fans freaked out when they say Kylie Jenner giving one of her friends, Carter Gregory, a sweet kiss during a night out. Are they actually dating?

After Kylie Jenner cuddled up to Carter Gregory on social media, her fans started asking the important questions: is she dating the record exec? A video posted to social media shows Kylie, 23, perched on Carter’s lap with her arms around his neck. After giving him a peck on the forehead, Carter, 27, winks at the camera and laughs. “Is he her new boyfriend???” one fan immediately commented.

Sorry, folks. Kylie and Carter are just close friends! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the A&R Director at Capitol Records, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, go way back. Mutual pals include Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, and Hailey Baldwin, and his Instagram feed is full of cute pics with the ladies. Carter was even at Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster‘s second birthday party (aka Stormi World) on February 1, lounging in a room full of pillows that look like Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

Speaking of Travis… fans are also puzzled about Kylie’s relationship status when it comes to her ex. Kylie and Travis have been spending more and more time together lately, and it doesn’t appear that it’s just for co-parenting purposes. The exes recently posed for some ultra sexy Instagram photos together, showing Kylie in a barely-there outfit and Travis shirtless.

Kylie gave Travis a little shoutout in a Halloween-themed YouTube video, in which she rated all of her past costumes. When she got to 2018, she waxed nostalgic about the beginning of their relationship, explaining that she and Stormi dressed as butterflies as a nod to her and Travis’ matching tattoos. While it seems as if Kylie and Travis are getting cozier — she even skipped Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party to take a trip with Travis and Stormi on her private jet — don’t expect them to confirm or deny anything soon.

As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kylie and Travis act very much still together privately, but when in public, they act like they’re not tied together. They’ve clearly been trying to keep their relationship status under wraps.” The source added, “when they’re out, though, Kylie is very affectionate with Travis and he lights up when she does so.”