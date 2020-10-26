‘DWTS’ Recap: One Couple Gets The 1st Perfect Score Of The Season & Another Is Eliminated

The annual Halloween episode of ‘DWTS’ didn’t disappoint! The couples took on famous villains and one couple even got the first perfect score of the season! But one pair was still eliminated at the end of the night.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstong start off Villains Night with their paso doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado. They’re paying homage to Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs. These two are a fun way to start off the night. “You ate up that paso!” Derek Hough, dressed as Jekyll and Hyde, says. Bruno Tonioli, as Beetlejuice, tells Jeannie that she’s “irresistible to watch.” However, he tells her to start “extending the lines through your hands.” Carrie Ann Inaba, as Pennywise, calls Jeannie’s performance “explosive” and wants her to “press some of that energy down” because she’s “overdoing it” just a smidge. Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart are up next with their Dracula-themed Viennese waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole. Bruno tells Johnny that he’s made quite the comeback this week because the performance was “very, very good.” He notes that the dance was so “passionate and fluid.” Derek thinks this performance had the “perfect formula.” Carrie Ann admits she loved the interpretation of the music. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko tackle the paso doble to “In The Air Tonight” by VonLichten while dressed as characters from Maleficent. The performance is intense to the max. Carrie Ann says Chrishell had “simple moves” but they were “executed beautifully.” Derek calls the performance “cinematic” but notes she was “off-balance here and there.” Bruno tells Chrishell that she “lost the fluidity sometimes,” but it was a “very, very strong” performance overall. Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Next up, Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance a jazz routine to “Fever” by Beyonce. Monica is dressed in a costume inspired by Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. Derek says he “felt that seductive energy” at times, but Monica “lost the character a bit in the middle.” Bruno admits that he wanted to see a stronger performance, and Carrie Ann agrees with him. Carrie Ann says Monica’s “shapes were really nice,” but it “wasn’t your best dance.” Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke are dancing the tango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra. AJ is psyched to dress up in a costume inspired by Norman Bates. During rehearsals the day before Villains Night, Cheryl fell and hit her head on the ballroom floor hard. She’s thankfully been cleared to perform. AJ and Cheryl’s performance is incredible. Carrie Ann says she’s “truly impressed” because it was a “really difficult routine.” She just tells him to work on his posture just a bit more. Derek agrees with that one criticism as well. Otherwise, it was a job “well done.” AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach take on the Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd. Nelly transforms into Freddy Krueger with grueling face makeup and razor fingers. He’s dedicating this performance to his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson, who is a big horror movie fan. Carrie Ann declares that this was Nelly’s best dance “by far.” Derek agrees but just adds that he wished there had been more Argentine Tango footwork. Bruno stands up and tells Nelly, “You killed that Argentine tango!” Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dazzle with the fierce tango to “Take Me To Church” by MILCK. Her costume is inspired by Carrie, and she’s covered in fake blood. Derek calls the performance “awesome” and points out that her “frame is exquisite.” Bruno loves Justina’s theatricality, but he notes that she can’t “shuffle on the tango.” Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno, but she loves that Justina uses so much space while she’s performing. Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson bring the drama by paying homage to Black Swan with a paso doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78. Bruno says the performance was “perfect,” and they lived up to his expectation. Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno and says Nev and Jenna were “breathtaking.” Derek calls this performance an “instant classic.” Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 10 out of 30. Nev and Jenna get the first perfect score of the season!

Skai Jackson is ready to make a comeback with Alan Bersten after last week’s slip-ups. They dance the Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish. They’re dressed up as Chucky and Bride of Chucky! Their performance is such a step up from last week. Carrie Ann tells Skai that she’s so “proud” of her because she “came back stronger than ever.” Derek says Skai “killed that routine.” Bruno admits there was “not a bad step in that tango.” Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

The last performance of the night is from Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. They’re dancing the paso doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna. Kaitlyn is dressed up as Cruella de Vil, while Artem is a dalmatian. Derek tells Kaitlyn that she is “always so reliable” and that there was “so much content” in her performance. On the other hand, Bruno feels that the performance “felt slightly rush” and the “timing wasn’t as crisp.” Carrie Ann says that it felt like “at moments” Kaitlyn gave up, and it was “another not great performance.” Ouch. Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out 30.

The bottom two couples this week are Jeannie and Brandon, along with Monica and Val. Now it’s time for the judges to decide. Bruno chooses to save Jeannie and Brandon. Derek picks Monica and Val. It’s down to Carrie Ann. She saves Jeannie and Brandon, which means Monica and Val have been eliminated.