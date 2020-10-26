Jinger Duggar Shows Off Baby Bump In Stunning Maxi Dress As She Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 2

Jinger Duggar was truly glowing when she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, stepped out for Sunday brunch with their little girl, Felicity, as the family preps to welcome their newest addition!

Jinger Duggar, 26, is working her pregnancy glow! The expectant soon-to-be second-time mom was seen out and about with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 33, and their adorable two-year-old toddler, Felicity, on October 25 in Venice, CA. The little family appeared to be heading back from a delicious brunch, and were totally dressed to impress — especially Jinger!

The Counting On star sported a stunning floral maroon maxi dress that put her growing baby bump on full display! Jinger gave the look a casual feel by adding a denim jacket along with a pair of black booties. The reality TV star’s daughter and husband looked equally as chic while out and about, but all eyes were on Jinger’s pregnant belly as her due date approaches!

Jinger and Jeremy shared the exciting news on May 28 that they were officially expecting their second baby girl after suffering a devastating miscarriage. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” Jinger began the caption to her post. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

Of course, Jeremy was equally as thrilled to become a family of four in the near future. “Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep,” he wrote. “Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we. Life is beautiful! We are praising God for this precious little gift.”

Prior to their exciting announcement, Jeremy and Jinger were still processing the loss of their unborn baby. Jinger and Jeremy were completely heartbroken after losing their child, the first pregnancy Jinger endured after the couple welcomed Felicity. But they remained incredibly positive and put faith in one another. Now, they have so much to look forward to and celebrate. With Jinger’s due date around the corner, we cannot wait to see this family celebrate their new addition soon!