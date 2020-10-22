Exclusive
Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou’s Fun Girls’ Night Out In LA With Gossip & Martinis Revealed

Evening Writer

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou enjoyed ‘quality time’ at a West Hollywood hot spot, where a source reveals what went down amid the girls’ night out!

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, both 23, had a night that could’ve been an episode of Sex and the City. Just trade New York City for Los Angeles, which is where the BFFs headed out to enjoy a boozy night with friends at the Nice Guy (a celebrity-favorite restaurant and nightlife spot in West Hollywood) on Oct. 20. And we learned what happened beyond the glimpses of the night that Kylie’s Instagram Story gave fans!

Kylie and Stassie really wanted to spend some quality time with a few of their closest friends so they made plans to meet at The Nice Guy for a girls’ night out,” a KarJenner source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They were joined by a couple of their best friends including Yris [Palmer], Pia Mia, and Kelsey Calemine [“Fatherkels”]. They sipped on martinis and ordered some appetizers for the table including fried mozzarella, the kale salad and fries.”

The ladies didn’t let too loose, though, given the current pandemic. “Kylie and Stassie made sure that they remained safe by wearing face masks the entire time until they got to their table,” our source adds. “They had a great time and were able to let loose and just gossiped, laughed and had fun like any girls their age do.”

Like we mentioned, Kylie snapped a few photos and videos of this girls’ night out on Tuesday. One of these posts included a sexy clip of Kylie seated at her table (as seen above), showing off her full glam that entailed blown-out bronde hair and a pouty nude lip. Kylie and Stassie also had fire fits, per usual.

Kylie rocked an electric blue PVC co-ord from ROTATE Birger Christensen, featuring the brand’s vegan “Rotie Pants.” Stassie also wore a matching co-ord, but opted for a black mesh outfit with a unique amber cloud print. Kelsey was also pictured leaving The Nice Guy closely behind Stassie and Kylie, wearing Moditec’s “A Spoof Bear Knitting Round Collar Hole Sweater,” a plaid skirt from Burberry and Prada’s Monolith Leather Boots. The crew that dresses well together, sticks together!