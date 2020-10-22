Justin Hartley Reveals He’s Open To Recreating Milo Ventimiglia’s Butt Scene On ‘This Is Us’

Justin Hartley confessed whether he’d already ‘been approached’ to recreate Milo Ventimiglia’s iconic butt scene from the pilot of ‘This Is Us,’ chatting about the memorable moment before Season 5 premieres!

A new season of This Is Us is less than a week away, and fans are so excited to see what the next chapter holds for the Pearson family. Before the Season 5 premiere, Kevin Pearson himself (Justin Hartley) joined SiriusXM’s EW Live with Jessica Shaw to dish about whether her would be open to recreating the iconic butt scene from the pilot, featuring Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

“Oh, I love it,” the actor, 43, confessed when asked if he would want to do a similar scene. The show could even pull it off, especially considering that Justin’s character, Kevin, and his love on the show Madison (Caitlin Thompson) are expecting little ones, much like Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were in the pilot!

“I think Milo brought the house down,” Justin said of his co-star baring his behind in the very first episode of the show. The opening scene featured Jack on his 36th birthday, wearing nothing but a towel and his “birthday suit.” His wife, Rebecca, treated him to a fun little dance, before they realized their babies were on the way! On the subject of whether he would be up for baring his behind, Justin was reticent to think of himself in the same position, or pulling it off as Milo did! “I don’t think, you know, I don’t think that you try to, I don’t think you double down on the butt shots,” he confessed. “I think, do that, you do that once.”

Justin did share that, as far as the creative team behind the NBC Emmy-winning drama are concerned, he hasn’t “been approached yet about whether or not I would show my a**. So, I think that…if they asked me I would…you’ll be the first to know if they asked me and I say yes, I will tell them to call you first and let you know,” he told the host.

The actor reiterated that, as of right now, he hasn’t “been asked.” He even had some hesitation about showing his backside, taking into consideration his age — and his character’s by extension! “You know, I’m getting older. Is that, is that a thing, maybe. Maybe it’s because they’re like, ‘Nah, we’re good without that,'” he jokingly said in the interview.

Since that first episode, This Is Us has gone on to become one of NBC’s most beloved shows, earning a loyal fan base as well as Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards for the remarkable performances from its cast, including Sterling K. Brown. Regardless of whether fans will see anyone‘s backside in the next batch of episodes, audiences cannot wait to reunite with the Pearson family soon.

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, October 27, at 9 PM ET.