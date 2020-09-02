Fall TV 2020 Schedule: When You Fave Shows Like ‘DWTS’ & ‘This Is Us’ Return & More

The 2020 fall TV schedule will be looking a little different this year. The major networks and streaming services have released schedules for their fall TV shows. While many shows are returning, a majority have been pushed back to a later date.

With September already here, fall TV is upon us. This year’s fall TV schedule will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many shows have had delayed start dates as health and safety protocols are being implemented to protect casts and crews. Fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and The Rookie have been pushed to October or November, with no official premiere date yet. The CW has pushed new seasons of shows like Riverdale, The Flash, and more to 2021.

However, there will still be plenty of TV to consume this fall. Dancing With the Stars season 29 is getting started right away with a premiere date of Sept. 14. The Bachelorette season 16 will premiere a month on Oct. 13. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more of the streaming services have a plethora of shows that will roll out through the rest of 2020. See the latest schedule below:

Tuesday, Sept. 1

8 p.m. — Supernanny season 8 (Lifetime)

8 p.m. — Teen Mom 2 season 10 (MTV)

9 p.m. — 16 & Recovering (MTV)

10 p.m. — Transplant season 1 (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix )

9 p.m. — Tyler Perry’s House of Payne season 9 (BET )

9 p.m. — Ghosted: Love Gone Missing season 2 (MTV )

10 p.m. — Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living season 1 (BET)

Thursday, Sept. 3

A.P. Bio season 3 (Peacock )

Raised by Wolves season 1 (HBO Max)

Young Wallander season 1 (Netflix )

Friday, Sept. 4

The Boys season 2 (Amazon Prime Video )

Away season 1 (Netflix )

Noughts + Crosses season 1 (Peacock )

Earth to Ned season 1 (Disney+)

Saturday, Sept. 5

8 p.m. — Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered (Nickelodeon)

8:30 p.m. — Group Chat with Jayden and Brent season 1 (Nickelodeon)

9 p.m. — Black Love season 4 (OWN)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Undercover season 2 (Netflix )

Power Book II: Ghost season 1 (Starz)

Monday, Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild season 1 (Hulu)

8 p.m. — American Ninja Warrior season 12 (NBC )

8 p.m. — Life Below Zero season 14 (Nat Geo )

9 p.m. — Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 1

9 p.m. — Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne (A&E)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9 p.m. — Biography: I Want My MTV (A&E)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Woke season 1 (Hulu)

L.A.’s Finest season 2 (Spectrum Originals )

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix)

Thursday, Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms season 1 (Netflix )

The Gift (Atiye) season 2 (Netflix )

10 p.m. — Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts (ID )

10 p.m. — Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (TLC )

10 p.m. — Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! season 1 (WE tv)

10:30 p.m. — My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (TLC)

Friday, Sept. 11

The Duchess season 1 (Netflix )

Family Business season 2 (Netflix )

Sept. 12

10 p.m. — 48 Hours (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 13

8:00 p.m. — Road to Halloween Wars (Food Network)

8:30 p.m. — Our Cartoon President season 3 (Showtime )

9 p.m. — Halloween Wars (Food Network)

10 p.m. — Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)

Monday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars season 29 (ABC)

9 p.m. — Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)

9 p.m. — The Third Day (HBO )

10 p.m. — We Are Who We Are (HBO )

10 p.m. — Enslaved (Epix )

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix )

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix )

10 p.m. — Tosh.0 season 12 (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Baby season 3 (Netflix )

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix)

MeatEater season 9 (Netflix)

Signs season 2 (Netflix)

Sing On! (Netflix)

10 p.m. — Archer season 11 (FXX)

Thursday, Sept. 17

Departure season 1 (Peacock )

Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix )

The Last Word (Netflix )

8 p.m. — Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 (E! )

8:30 p.m. — Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa season 2 (HGTV )

9 p.m. — The Bradshaw Bunch season 1 (E!)

Friday, Sept. 18

PEN15 season 2 (Hulu )

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 (Netflix)

Ratched season 1 (Netflix )

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix )

Becoming season 1 (Disney+ )

Long Way Up (Apple TV+)

Sunday, Sept. 20

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes (CBS)

Monday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest season 1 (FOX — previously aired on Spectrum)

9 p.m. — Filthy Rich season 1 (FOX)

10 p.m. — Manhunt: Deadly Games (CBS — previously aired on Spectrum)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 3 (Netflix )

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 (Netflix )

The Playbook (Netflix)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer season 4 (FOX)

9 p.m. — I Can See Your Voice season 1 (FOX)

9 p.m. — Agents of Chaos (HBO)

Thursday, Sept. 24

The Chef Show season 2 (Netflix)

8 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

9 p.m. — Press Your Luck (ABC)

9 p.m. — India From Above (Nat Geo Wild)

10 p.m. — Bridezillas season 13 (WE tv)

10 p.m. — Match Game (ABC)

10 p.m. — Star Trek: Discovery season 1 (CBS — previously aired on CBS All Access)

Friday, Sept. 25

Tehran season 1 (Apple TV+ )

Utopia season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

A Perfect Crime (Netflix )

Country-Ish (Netflix )

The School Nurse Files (Netflix )

Sneakerheads (Netflix)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom season 1 (Disney+)

8 p.m. — The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)

10 p.m. — Dateline (NBC)

Saturday, Sept. 26

12 a.m. — Magical Girl Friendship Squad (Syfy )

12:15 a.m. — Wild Life (Syfy )

Sunday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — The Simpsons season 32 (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — Bless the Harts season 2 (FOX)

9 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers season 11 (FOX)

9 p.m. — The Comey Rule (Showtime )

9:30 p.m. — Family Guy season 19 (FOX)

10 p.m. – Fargo season 4 (FX)

Monday, Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix )

10 p.m. — The Weakest Link (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix )

9 p.m. — Little People Big World season 20 (TLC )

10 p.m. — Sweet Home Sextuplets season 3 (TLC)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Gangs of London season 1 (AMC+ )

The Salisbury Poisonings: Series 1 (AMC+ )

8:30 p.m. — Connecting season 1 (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 2

Monsterland season 1 (Hulu )

Tiny World (Apple TV+)

9 p.m. — Undercover Boss season 10 (CBS)

10 p.m. — Warrior season 2 (Cinemax )

Sunday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. — Pandora season 2 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Britannia (Epix)

9 p.m. — The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Monday, Oct. 5

10 p.m. — The Family Chantel season 2 (TLC)

10 p.m. — Soulmates season 1 (AMC)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

8 p.m — Swamp Thing season 1 (The CW — previously aired on DC Universe)

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Game of Games season 4 (NBC )

9 p.m. — neXt season 1 (FOX)

10 p.m. — Don’t Be Tardy… season 8 (Bravo)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

8 p.m. — Devils season 1 (The CW)

9 p.m. — Coroner season 2 (The CW )

Thursday, Oct. 8

8 p.m. — Supernatural season 15 (The CW — returning from hiatus)

9 p.m. — The Outpost season 3 (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 9

The Right Stuff season 1 (Disney+ )

Deaf U season 1 (Netflix)

Sunday, Oct. 11

9 p.m. — Fear the Walking Dead season 6 (AMC )

10 p.m. — Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption ( Food Network)

Monday, Oct. 12

One Day at a Time season 4 (CBS — after previously airing on Pop)

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. — The Bachelorette season 16 (ABC)

9 p.m. — Tell Me a Story season 2 (The CW — previously aired on CBS All Access)

10 p.m. — The FBI Declassified (CBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

9 p.m. — The Amazing Race season 32 (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 15

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 (CBS All Access)

Friday, Oct. 16

Marvel’s Helstrom season 1 (Hulu )

Grand Army season 1 (Netflix)

8 p.m. — Shark Tank season 12 (ABC)

Saturday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. — David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Sunday, Oct. 18

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos season 31 (ABC )

8 p.m. — Supermarket Sweep season 1 (ABC )

9 p.m. — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (ABC )

9 p.m. — Halloween Wars: Legends (Food Network )

10 p.m. — Halloween Freakshow Cakes (Food Network )

10 p.m. — Card Sharks (ABC)

Monday, Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix )

8 p.m. — The Voice season 19 (NBC)

Thursday, Oct. 22

8 p.m. — Superstore season 6 (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 23

The Queen’s Gambit season 1 (Netflix)

Sunday, Oct. 25

9 p.m. — The Undoing season 1 (HBO)

Friday, Oct. 30

The Mandalorian season 2 (Disney+)

Monday, Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones season 1 (Hulu)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

9 p.m. — This Is Us season 5 (NBC )

9 p.m. — My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 (TLC)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8 p.m. — Chicago Med season 6 (NBC)

9 p.m. — Chicago Fire season 9 (NBC)

10 p.m. — Chicago P.D. season 8 (NBC)

Thursday, Nov. 12

9 p.m. — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 22 (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 13

Becoming You (Apple TV+ )

8 p.m. — The Blacklist season 8 (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 15

The Crown season 4 (Netflix )

8 p.m. — The Reagans (Showtime)

This schedule will be updated as more premiere dates are announced. The majority of scripted network shows have been pushed to midseason.