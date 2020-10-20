Tyler Posey got very candid during his interview on ‘The Jason Ellis Show,’ discussing how he ‘woke up one morning’ and decided ‘just to come out’ himself. Watch a portion of his interview!

Tyler Posey has gone through a total transformation and now he is ready to open up about his journey. During his recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, the Teen Wolf star, 29, opened up about coming to terms with his sexuality, and using his platform to discuss his experiences. “I woke up one morning and I saw all this stuff on Instagram about these transsexual women who were being beaten and harassed, and there were a bunch of people that were filming the whole entire interaction and laughing at them,” Tyler explained during his interview.

“Originally I was just shedding light on that, through whatever way that I could,” he continued. But then it occurred to Tyler that he could use his own experience to discuss his sexuality openly, and reduce the stigma around the subject. “And, then I was hit with wanting just to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it,” he revealed.

During this fraught time, Tyler was more than aware how he could use his voice to encourage his younger fans to be comfortable in their own skin and own their sexuality. “I know there’s a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f**king get rid of that stigma [and show] you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with, and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them,” he shared. “The world’s f**king weird and it should be. And, there’s too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially,” he concluded.

Tyler’s statement was further clarified when a clip from a question and answer segment on his OnlyFans account circulated online, in which he shared that he had, in fact, “hooked up” with men in the past. “To anybody who is new here and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer is yes,” he said in the clip, which you can watch below.

Tyler has been in the limelight for most of his young adult life. After years playing minor or recurring roles on TV shows like Brothers & Sisters, Lincoln Heights and more, Tyler earned the role of Scott McCall in the series Teen Wolf in 2011, a role he played until the series finale in 2017. Ever since then, Tyler’s star has continued tor rise, earning roles in series like Undone, Now Apocalypse, and films like 2018’s Truth or Dare. Prior to discussing his sexuality openly, Tyler was linked to Sophia Ali in 2017.