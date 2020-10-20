See Comment
Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Troll Claiming She Looks ‘Different’ & Asking If She Got A ‘Nose Job’: It’s A ‘Filter’

Ayesha Curry shot back at an Instagram troll who accused her of getting a nose job after seeing an IG video showing off her blonde hair. It’s just a filter — duh!

One of Ayesha Curry‘s fans didn’t think her newly blonde ‘do was the only reason she looked “different” in her new Instagram video. “Also… the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different to us. The hair and the nose,” the commenter had the audacity to ask. Ayesha, 31, nipped the speculation in the bud with a comment of her own. She explained that her supposedly “new” look was courtesy of a “fun Instagram filter.”

Mom goes blonde (temporarily).

Ayesha’s husband, Steph Curry, jumped in to support his lady. “You beautiful baby,” the NBA star wrote. “And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.” He also “pinky promised” that he wouldn’t tell anyone “if the wig falls off.” Ayesha was all about it. “Whyyyyyy are you like this?!!!! I can’t. Whyyyyy,” with laughing emojis. They’re the cutest couple!

Ayesha loves changing up her look. The mother of three debuted a sleek, brown bob in September on Instagram. During a 40-minute cooking demo with her adorable daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, Ayesha revealed that her usually long, flowing locks were gone. Instead, she styled her hair into a straight, chin grazing hairdo with a middle part. Combined with her lavender eyeshadow and graphic tee, the whole look was very ’90s.

One reason Ayesha may look a tad different that her Instagram troll wasn’t taking into account — she lost 35 lbs. during quarantine! Ayesha explained in an interview that while she fills her fridge with healthy eats like veggies, she’s more into portion control than dieting. The chef says she even still eats comfort foods like chicken parm while still shedding pounds.