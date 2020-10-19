Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Breaks Down In Tears After Being Harassed By Trump Supporters

Francia Raisa revealed that she almost crashed her car on the 405 freeway when she got stuck in a ‘dangerous’ Donald Trump rally. In a new video, she’s captured crying and shaking while explaining how Trump supporters ‘yelled racist obscenities’ at her.

Francia Raisa took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share a terrifying experience while driving on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress, 32 — who donated a kidney to best friend, Selena Gomez in 2017 — was visibly shaken up after she claimed Donald Trump supporters “boxed in” her vehicle, nearly causing her to crash. While the videos were shared to her Instagram Stories (which do not embed and eventually expire), tech savvy fans shared the viral clips on social media.

This is Trump’s America. This is what him and his supporters consider making America great again. Sending you love @franciaraisa pic.twitter.com/jl4AoVlqxK — M (@michelad_ah) October 18, 2020

“I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid [President Donald] Trump rally and they f–king boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, ‘Ha ha,'” Francia said through tears. “And literally I almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out. I was trying to go around it… They boxed me in on the f–king freeway. All I wanted to do was go around” she said, repeating: “I could have crashed. I could’ve f—king crashed it was so dangerous.”

Francia continued, “I just don’t understand why that’s the country that y’all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That’s what makes America great? That’s f–cked up. I could have f–king died right now. That was so f–king dangerous, pointing at me and laughing at ‘a Mexican.’ That was really f–king scary.”

The actress went on to share a screen grab of a text from a friend who claimed to have had a similar experience on the 405, around the same time. “THIS IS NOT OK. This should not happen when you’re just driving,” Francia wrote on top of the photo, before she revealed more details about her own encounter with Trump supporters.

“I was trying to go see my family and trucks boxed me inland their drivers were laughing and YELLING racist obscenities. It wasn’t just me!,” she said, noting, “This will continue happening unless we make a change.”

Meanwhile, Glee alum Amber Riley took to Instagram Stories to share a negative experience she had with a Trump supporter while driving. In a series of videos, the actress revealed that Francia called her when she was “boxed in” on the freeway.

“Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f–k out today because she was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car, a woman riving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f–k with her,” Amber — who’s been heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement — said, adding, “I was on the phone with her, I saw this myself.”

She continued, “I don’t care who you guys support. I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel, I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less then. — That’s what the f–k I care about.”

We’re glad to see that both stars made it out of their scary situations safely and unharmed. Now, do your part by getting out to the polls so you can help make a difference on Election Day!