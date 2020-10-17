Exclusive Video
‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8 Preview: Erica Is Suspicious Of Beverly’s Surprise Trip To Miami

THE GOLDBERGS - "Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure on the seventh season premiere of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Harbaugh)MICKEY MOUSE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, SAM LERNER, TROY GENTILE, MINNIE MOUSE
THE GOLDBERGS - "Pretty in Pink" - Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won't be Prom King, Beverly's actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff's dad is in the hospital on the season finale of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY
THE GOLDBERGS - "Schmoopie's Big Adventure" - Mother and son have a bonding experience when Beverly buys a bicycle for Adam just like the one from "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," while Barry and Erica turn Murray's furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu) WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, SEAN GIAMBRONE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN, TROY GENTILE
Beverly surprises the kids with a trip to Miami in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 premiere and Erica thinks her mom has an ulterior motive.

Beverly is ready to live it up in Miami! She tells Erica, Barry, and Adam that they’re all flying to Miami in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Goldbergs season 8 premiere, airing Oct. 21. Right away, Erica rejects the trip. “Pass. We are going to spend our last few days before college starts together. And that’s that,” Erica, while sitting with Geoff, tells her mom.

Beverly then reveals that Geoff can go, too! Needless to say, Geoff is thrilled. “I’m finally part of the family after years of personal indignity! I feel so special!” he says. Brea and Ren can also come to Miami. Erica is suspicious about this trip. Something doesn’t feel quite right. “What’s your scheme, blondie?” Erica asks her mom. Beverly promises there’s no scheme.

The Goldbergs are back for season 8 starting Oct. 21. (ABC)

Adam has been quiet during this big announcement, to say the least. He really doesn’t care about Miami. He is the most excited about the flight of all things. “I get to do Airplane! bits on an actual airplane,” Adam says excitedly. “Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue. That’s one of them.” Adam is going to be quite the passenger.

The Goldbergs will continue its movie homage season premiere tradition with a tribute to Airplane! The film was released in 1980 and starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie NielsenRobert StackLloyd BridgesPeter GravesKareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more. Airplane! is considered one of the best comedy films of all-time.

The season 8 premiere will pay tribute to the classic movie ‘Airplane!’ (ABC)

The synopsis for the first episode of season 8 reads: “Beverly surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami with the flight down resembling the classic film, and Geoff accidentally spills to Erica the real reason for the trip.”

Season 8 will kick off with an hour’s worth of laughs during back-to-back episodes on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.