‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8 Preview: Erica Is Suspicious Of Beverly’s Surprise Trip To Miami

Beverly surprises the kids with a trip to Miami in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 premiere and Erica thinks her mom has an ulterior motive.

Beverly is ready to live it up in Miami! She tells Erica, Barry, and Adam that they’re all flying to Miami in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Goldbergs season 8 premiere, airing Oct. 21. Right away, Erica rejects the trip. “Pass. We are going to spend our last few days before college starts together. And that’s that,” Erica, while sitting with Geoff, tells her mom.

Beverly then reveals that Geoff can go, too! Needless to say, Geoff is thrilled. “I’m finally part of the family after years of personal indignity! I feel so special!” he says. Brea and Ren can also come to Miami. Erica is suspicious about this trip. Something doesn’t feel quite right. “What’s your scheme, blondie?” Erica asks her mom. Beverly promises there’s no scheme.

Adam has been quiet during this big announcement, to say the least. He really doesn’t care about Miami. He is the most excited about the flight of all things. “I get to do Airplane! bits on an actual airplane,” Adam says excitedly. “Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue. That’s one of them.” Adam is going to be quite the passenger.

The Goldbergs will continue its movie homage season premiere tradition with a tribute to Airplane! The film was released in 1980 and starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more. Airplane! is considered one of the best comedy films of all-time.

The synopsis for the first episode of season 8 reads: “Beverly surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami with the flight down resembling the classic film, and Geoff accidentally spills to Erica the real reason for the trip.”

Season 8 will kick off with an hour’s worth of laughs during back-to-back episodes on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.