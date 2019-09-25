‘The Goldbergs’ Star Hayley Orrantia Teases The ‘Kooky Homage’ To ‘Vacation’ & More ‘Shenanigans’

Your favorite ’80s family is back! ‘The Goldbergs’ returns Sept. 25 for season 7 and will pay tribute to ‘Vacation.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hayley Orrantia about the special episode, Erica’s arc, and more.

Before Erica and Barry head off to college, Beverly wants to take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland. Just like with the classic comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation, things don’t go as planned. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Hayley Orrantia about paying homage to the beloved 1983 film in The Goldbergs season 7 premiere and those amazing guest stars. “We were able to get Christie Brinkley and Anthony Michael Hall to do cameos all on this episode. We kind of do The Goldbergs Go On Vacation and it is a very kooky homage to that movie. I am really looking forward to seeing how people react to the way that they did that.”

When paying homage to something so beloved, there has to be a little pressure to do it right. However, Hayley assured us that The Goldbergs does a “really good job” with the homage, as the show always does. “I think parts that are very iconic to the movie we were able to touch on in our episode,” she continued. “We didn’t go overboard so I am very excited and curious to see what people have to say when they watch it.”

Hayley said it was an “honor” to work alongside Christie and Anthony. “For the most part, everyone has seen that movie or those series of movies and to be able to work with them in the same room is crazy to me because this is somewhere I never thought I would ever end up,” Hayley said. “They were very professional and that speaks to the longevity of their career. I am pretty sure Anthony Michael Hall is going to be doing more cameos on our show throughout the season. I think that was teased but, all in all, I am very excited they are a part of the episode. They didn’t have to do this so it was really cool to have them on our set!”

Hayley will also be going back to school in season 7 and it’s the same school Barry is going to. “There are going to be a lot of shenanigans that happen when they are kind of living in close quarters at this college,” Hayley teased. She also revealed that she’ll pop back up on The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled this season. “Erica is going to be doing more cameos on that show,” Hayley said. “I am so excited about it because I love working with the cast and everyone that is working on their show. So you will be seeing Erica. I don’t know all the storylines yet but I will be popping in and out of there!” The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.