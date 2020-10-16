Paris Hilton Teams Up With DJ LODATO To Get Fans Dancing With Cheerful EDM Bop ‘I Blame You’

Paris Hilton ‘feels good’ and she knows who to ‘blame.’ The DJ and entrepreneur uplifts fans’ spirits amid a scary time with a bright dance track suitable for future music festivals.

It’s been a while since Paris Hilton graced the world with new music, and the 39-year-old singer, DJ, actress and pop culture icon rewarded her fans’ patience on Oct. 16 with “I Blame You.” Reminiscent of a tropical house song you’d find yourself dancing to at a summer music festival (RIP), this upbeat track takes Paris’s voice up an octave and mixes it with an infectious mix of cheerful synths to get your feet moving and arms swaying — in front of your laptop, that is. Once the pandemic ends, we can definitely see Paris spinning this track on her own laptop at a DJ set.

“I Blame You” is Paris’s first solo single since 2018. She did appear on a pair of tracks in 2019 – MATTN’s “Lone Wolves” and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s “B.F.A. (Best Friend’s Ass),” but for music that’s purely Paris, one needs to go back to “I Need You.” Whether or not “I Blame You” is a precursor for a new album remains to be seen. It’s been 14 years since the heiress dropped Paris. While she has continued to pursue her musical career – including a noteworthy appearance in the cult classic, Repo! The Genetic Opera – her output can be described as “few and far between.” That’s why songs like “I Blame You” are to be treasured since you don’t know when Paris will release another.

“So excited to announce that my new single “I Blame You” produced by @DjLodato comes out this Friday, October 16th!” Paris posted on Oct. 13. “ALL Proceeds will be going to @BreakingCodeSilence.” As to what Breaking Code Silence is, its website says it’s a “movement organized by a network of survivors and activists to raise awareness of the problems in the Troubled Teen Industry, and the need for reform. By using our many voices to tell our stories, we aim to create change and protect vulnerable youth from abuse. Our team and broader network of activists work together to educate about institutional child abuse, investigate open programs for abuse, and push for reform of this industry via legislative action.”

Paris’s song – and this involvement with the Breaking Code Silence organization – comes a week after she organized a protest against Provo Canyon School. Paris has recently been speaking out about the alleged abuse she says she suffered at the Utah boarding school. Other celebrities have spoken out about their experiences at that school or others like it – like Paris Jackson, and Kat Von D., per TODAY.

“It’s something so traumatic that you don’t even want to think it’s real,” Paris when speaking to the crowd of protestors. “It’s something I blocked from my memory for forever.” These abuse allegations were at the center of the This Is Paris documentary released on YouTube last month. In the documentary, Paris said she would sneak out and experience New York City’s nightlife as a teenager. Her frustrated parents ultimately sent her way to various programs and schools to help whip her in shape. When she was seventeen, she was sent to what she has called the “worst of the worst,” Provo Canyon School.

When asked if she holds any ill-will towards her parents for sending her to Provo, Paris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t. “It wasn’t their fault,” she said. “They had no idea [what was going on. …They just thought it was a normal boarding school and I think a lot of parents just have no idea what’s happening at these places, but there’s serious abuse that’s happening and it’s happening today as well.”