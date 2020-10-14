Kanye West Getting West Wing Ready After Election Results Flub Shows Him Winning 40K Kentucky Votes

Kanye West is already picking out the curtains for the Oval Office after seeing a poll showing him at 19% in Kentucky. Slight problem: the presidential poll results aren’t actually real.

Kanye West excitedly told reporters outside his home that he’s getting the West Wing “ready” after seeing poll results from a Kentucky news station that projected him winning 40,000 votes in the state. The poll showed Kanye beating out Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen the projected winner. Here’s the thing… the poll wasn’t real. LEX 18 News clarified on Twitter that it was a mock poll published by mistake.

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

“Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results,” the Kentucky news station explained. “The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion.”

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

Sadly, Kanye was not clued in. He tweeted, “PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.” And hours later, the rapper released “theme music” for his presidential campaign on social media. You can listen to the track above, which Kanye set to UFC and Star Wars fight footage while rapping about beating Biden and Trump.

The polling news came one day after Kanye released his first campaign ad… less than a month before the November 3 presidential election.“What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice?” Kanye states. “We have to think about all these things, together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls, ‘the free exercise of religion’, including, of course, prayer.”

We do know that at least one person has voted Kanye West for president. Kanye posted a video to Twitter showing a ballot with his name written in. It’s unclear which state this video was shot in, but Kanye is registered to vote in Wyoming, where he owns a sprawling ranch. In some states, Kanye is also listed as a vice presidential candidate for the American Independent party with running mate Roque De La Fuente Guerra.