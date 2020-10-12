Chris Hemsworth Looks Incredibly Buff In New Shirtless Pics While Vacationing In ‘Paradise’ With Family

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos of himself showing off his fit physique while ‘taking a holiday at home in Australia’ with his family members, including his brothers Luke and Liam.

Chris Hemsworth, 37, is encouraging his Instagram followers to support his home country of Australia after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic once it’s “safe to do so” by sharing gorgeous new pics of himself during a close-to-home vacation with his family. In the snapshots, the hunk was enjoying time under the bright blue skies while taking part in various outdoor activities with those closest to him, including brothers Luke, 39, and Liam, 30, and showed off his impressive muscles by going shirtless. Whether he was on a boat, standing on a dock near water, or just admiring the beautiful scenery, it sure looked like he had an amazing time!

“2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia,” Chris captioned the pics. “@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality 🤙🙏@avminaircharter #holidayherethisyear #lordhoweisland.”

Once Chris shared his post, it didn’t take long for his followers to comment. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote. “I wanna go to Australia,” another wrote while a third cheekily said,” Thor on the beach.”

Chris’ latest pics don’t come as too much of a surprise considering he opened up about why he moved back to Australia from Los Angeles, CA in Apr. “When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective,” he told The Sunday Telegraph before commenting on the big difference he feels in his home country. “There’s not a single person that I interact with or close friends of mine, that is really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing. It’s great for my kids and my wife.”

Before Chris wowed his fans with his latest Australian post, his mother Leonie Hemsworth, 60, got attention for looking half her age in a special Mother’s Day post he shared in May. In the post, there was one pic that showed Chris posing with Leonie and his wife Elsa Pataky, 44, and another pic that showed just him and his smiling mom. “Happy mother’s days to all the incredible mums out there we salute you!! Xoxo,” he wrote alongside the photos.