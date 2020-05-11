Chris Hemsworth Fans Stunned Over How Young The Actor’s Mom, 60, Looks In Mother’s Day Post

Chris Hemsworth posted a sweet message about his mom and Elsa Pataky in honor of Mother’s Day, and fans can’t get over how young the Hemsworth matriarch looks at 60. Some even say she looks like his sister!

Chris Hemsworth, 36, shared adorable photos of his mom, Leonie Hemsworth, 60, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, 43, in a precious Mother’s Day Instagram post. The Avengers star posted one photo of himself, his mom, and Elsa. The other photo was just of mother and son. Chris had his arm around his mom and made a kissy face at her. “Happy mother’s days to all the incredible mums out there we salute you!! Xoxo,” he captioned his post.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth, 30, don’t post photos of their mom that often, but when they do, fans always point out how youthful Leonie looks. “Your mom and your wife look the same age and that is NOT a dig at your babe wife, sorry but where does your mother hide the painting that ages instead of her THIS IS WITCHCRAFT!!!!” fan smuguire commented on Chris’ post. Fan k_jgeorge replied, “I know it’s a cliche but she really does look more like his sister than his Mum. Some fab genes there!” Another fan added, “This is your mom in the middle?? Did she have you at 12?? Lol! So youthful looking. She looks like Margot Robbie a bit.”

Liam also posted in honor of Mother’s Day. He shared a super cute photo of himself as a baby alongside his mom. “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother.”

Leonie is the mother of the three Hemsworth boys: Luke, 38, Chris, and Liam. The Hemsworth brothers have brought their mom and dad, Craig, to a number of premieres over the years, including The Dressmaker premiere in 2015 and the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival. Every time Leonie and Craig step out in public, it’s clear why they have 3 very good-looking boys!