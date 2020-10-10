Tom Cruise, 58, Is Still Fearless As Ever During Motorcycle Stunt On New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set

Tom Cruise was all smiles while riding a motorcycle and waving to onlookers in Rome during an active scene on the set of his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

Tom Cruise, 58, was spotted appearing relaxed and happy while riding a motorcycle on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, Italy on Oct. 10. The talented actor waved and smiled at one point as he passed by on the vehicle while wearing a gray vest over a lighter button-down shirt and tie and matching gray pants. His short dark hair was also partially swept back and he truly looked half his age during the sighting!

Tom’s latest stunt on the set of the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie is just one of many he plans to take part in during the action-packed feature. In Aug., he was spotted wowing with another fearless motorcycle move when he was attached to a set of wires while riding the speeding vehicle off a ramp. After it went off the ramp, he threw himself from the bike as the wires held him safely back.

He was also seen doing a similar stunt in Norway in early Sept. After riding the motorcycle off a ramp, he was pulled high up in the air while still being held by the wires and eventually opened a parachute to help him float back down in a safe manner. Now THAT’s dedication!

Tom is known for performing many of his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible series over the years so although it’s not too surprising this time around, it’s certainly still very impressive! In Jan. 2019, the hunky star revealed that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films, which are written and directed by Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie, will be shot back-to-back. Although the seventh was originally set to be released in July 2021, it has been pushed back to a release date of Nov. 19, 2021 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom’s Mission: Impossible films are some of the most popular of his long, incredible acting career and this next installment is sure to be a hit. The first Mission: Impossible movie premiered back in 1996 and was followed by the first sequel, Mission: Impossible 2, in 2000. Mission: Impossible III followed in 2006, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol in 2011, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation in 2015 and Mission: Impossible — Fallout in 2018.