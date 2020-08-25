Tom Cruise stepped out for his first movie theater experience since the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, but failed to be incognito! The actor was in the U.K., where he’s filming an exciting new movie.

With his level of super stardom, it’s an impossible mission for Tom Cruise not to get recognized by fans. The Mission Impossible star learned this hard truth after venturing out into London to watch his first film at a movie theater since the coronavirus outbreak! Tom, 58, shared a video of the city escapade on Aug. 25, which showed him riding in a van through England’s capital until three fans recognized Tom through the car window.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

“How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask,” Tom asked his cameraperson, surprised, since he was wearing a heavy-duty black face mask complete with air filters. However, Tom didn’t stop for signatures, because he was on his way to catch a screening of Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Tenet, which will officially premiere on Sept. 3.

“Here we are…back to the movies,” Tom said by a Tenet poster outside the London movie theater, which showed flipped images of the film’s lead star, John David Washington, wielding a gun. Inside the movie theater, the dad of Suri Cruise, 14, told the crowd, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.” Tom later gushed that he “loved” the film!

Tom is also shooting an action movie himself, which is actually what brought him to England. Hollywood’s favorite action star is currently shooting the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible abroad, thanks to a new exemption that excuses some production crews and sports teams from quarantining “upon arrival” in England, BBC reported on July 5. On the very same day the news was announced, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden even shared a screenshot of his video call with Mr. Cruise and wrote, “New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the best blockbusters again…Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesden.”

FILM NEWS 🎥 New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the 🌍 best blockbusters again Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesden https://t.co/We5JhITbYg pic.twitter.com/ebw33aeRXC — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 5, 2020

The pandemic still pushed back the release dates for the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible, however. Mission: Impossible 7 will now arrive in theaters in Nov. 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will be released in Nov. 2022.