Tom Cruise Goes ‘Back To The Movies’ & Gets Recognized By Fans Despite Wearing A Mask — Watch

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Cruise dons his face mask which is now compulsory in the UK to avoid the ongoing threat of Coronavirus and took to the skies traveling in his impressive looking matte black helicopter out in London. Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Tom Cruise stepped out for his first movie theater experience since the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, but failed to be incognito! The actor was in the U.K., where he’s filming an exciting new movie.

With his level of super stardom, it’s an impossible mission for Tom Cruise not to get recognized by fans. The Mission Impossible star learned this hard truth after venturing out into London to watch his first film at a movie theater since the coronavirus outbreak! Tom, 58, shared a video of the city escapade on Aug. 25, which showed him riding in a van through England’s capital until three fans recognized Tom through the car window.

“How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask,” Tom asked his cameraperson, surprised, since he was wearing a heavy-duty black face mask complete with air filters. However, Tom didn’t stop for signatures, because he was on his way to catch a screening of Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Tenet, which will officially premiere on Sept. 3.

“Here we are…back to the movies,” Tom said by a Tenet poster outside the London movie theater, which showed flipped images of the film’s lead star, John David Washington, wielding a gun. Inside the movie theater, the dad of Suri Cruise, 14, told the crowd, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.” Tom later gushed that he “loved” the film!

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is pictured here wearing a face mask by a helicopter in the United Kingdom, where he is shooting Mission: Impossible 7, on July 23, 2020. (BACKGRID)

Tom is also shooting an action movie himself, which is actually what brought him to England. Hollywood’s favorite action star is currently shooting the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible abroad, thanks to a new exemption that excuses some production crews and sports teams from quarantining “upon arrival” in England, BBC reported on July 5. On the very same day the news was announced, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden even shared a screenshot of his video call with Mr. Cruise and wrote, “New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the best blockbusters again…Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesden.”

The pandemic still pushed back the release dates for the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible, however. Mission: Impossible 7 will now arrive in theaters in Nov. 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will be released in Nov. 2022.