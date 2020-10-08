Nikki Bella Goes Makeup-Free To Pump Breast Milk In Candid Post-Baby Photo

Nikki Bella posted a beautiful photo on Instagram of herself caring for baby Matteo, and without a stitch of makeup.

Nikki Bella is keeping it real. the WWE pro is sharing with her fans the trials and tribulations of new motherhood, and that includes some of the not-so glamorous moments. Nikki, 34, posted a photo to Instagram on October 7 that showed herself pumping breast milk for her three-month-old son, Matteo. In the selfie, which you can see below, Nikki is wearing a plain nursing bra and not a stitch of makeup.

The Total Bellas star loves herself some red lipstick and winged eyeliner, so seeing her without makeup is a rarity. But she’s beautiful inside and out. Nikki, who welcomed her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July, has been incredibly candid about her experience as a first-time mother. She revealed to her fans in September that she, like many mothers, has suffered from postpartum depression.

“This past week, Brie and I, we were in Phoenix packing up our homes, filming Total Bellas. I had Matteo on my own; still had a whole house to pack up — did have help on that, but you still have to do so much — filming on top of it, and I had a massive breakdown,” Nikki confessed on The Bellas Podcast.

She spoke frankly about another facet of new motherhood on a previous episode of her podcast: postpartum intimacy. “I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I’m healed, I’m fine,” she said. “Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s okay. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, ‘shoot, did I mess up?’”