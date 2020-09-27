Nikki & Brie Bella’s Newborn Sons Rock Adorable Philadelphia Eagles Jerseys — See Cute Pics

Nikki & Brie Bella’s newborn sons are the cutest cousins ever! Buddy & Matteo twinned in matching jerseys as they shared a snuggle with grandma.

Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella, 36, are raising their 2-month-old baby sons Matteo and Buddy to be just as close as they are! Brie posted the sweetest set of photos, featuring the boys rocking matching Philadelphia Eagles Jerseys as they snuggled with grandma Kathy Laurinaitis. “When GG comes over her grand boys wear green!!!” the wrestling star began her caption, including several snaps of their mom. “Let’s go @philadelphiaeagles…Love my Sundays!!! #flyEaglesfly,” also wrote.

The babies — who were born just a day apart to the sisters — looked so much alike as they leaned against grandma Kathy’s shoulder (who also matched in an Eagles jersey reading, “Mama Bella”). Kathy recently underwent brain surgery — which both Nikki and Brie posted about earlier this summer — making the moment with her adorable grandsons extra sweet. “It’s been so nice just to like see our mom be our mom again…We’re just so happy that she has light at the end of the tunnel,” Brie later said via her Instagram account.

Brie’s 7.8 million followers were loving the latest photo of the boys, and took to the comments to gush! “My gosh this is adorable,” and “Both boys are so adorable,” two wrote. “Awe she knows how to hold two babies at one time!!! #twinMom #twinGrandma!!” a third follower added, while several also sent well wishes for Kathy’s health post-surgery. “So glad to see your mom doing well…sending her prayers,” a fan posted.

Matteo is Nikki’s first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 38, who she welcomed on July 31. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she announced via Instagram. Sister Nikki gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, 39, just a day later! “It’s a BOY!!!… 8-1-2020, We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” she gushed, adding a blue heart emoji. Brie is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe, making her a big sister and cousin all in two days.