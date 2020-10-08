Joy-Anna Duggar Claps Back After Getting Criticized For How She Holds Her Daughter

If there’s one thing a Duggar knows, it’s how to hold a baby. When a troll said Joy-Anna was about to drop her newborn daughter, the ‘Counting On’ star did not stand for such nonsense.

“Church this morning!” Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, 22, captioned her Oct. 4 Instagram post. In the pictures, the 22-year-old Counting On star commemorated the churchgoing experience by posing alongside her two-year-old son, Gideon, and husband, Austin Forsyth, while carrying the newest addition to the family, Evelyn Mae. Austin, 26, and Joy-Anna’s newborn was busy napping away, all wrapped up in her blanket. It was a cute photo of a happy family, but one commenter objected to how Joy-Anna was holding her daughter. “Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her,” the person wrote, per In Touch.

Joy-Anna decided to turn the other cheek and not take the comment too personally. “Haha! Thank you for your concern,” she responded in the comments. “I was holding Evy, and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!(sic) [smiley face].” This wasn’t the only bit of Southern charm in the comments section. Joy-Anna’s older sister, Jana Duggar, chimed in, adding, “You look amazing, Joy!”

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their new bundle of –well, joy – on Aug. 21. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived,” the couple said in a statement about Evelyn May’s birth. “She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

At first, Joy-Anna and Austin didn’t name Gideon’s new baby sister. After basking in the glow of their new child, the couple unveiled her name – Evelyn Mae Forsyth – to the world. “I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant!” Joy-Anna explained on Aug. 27. “We had a hard time deciding, but after a few days, we settled on ‘Evy Mae,’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

The couple announced they were pregnant with their daughter in March, roughly nine months after Joy-Anna suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. Since welcoming her into the family, Joy-Anna has filled her social media with pictures of her daughter. She has also captured how little Gideon is so happy to be a big brother. “Any day spent with you is my favorite day,” Joy-Anna captioned a Sept. 29 Instagram post of Gideon proudly hugging his little sister.