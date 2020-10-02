‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Gets Nose Job To ‘Straighten & Lift’ It — See Before & After Pics Of Her New Look
Sonja Morgan has a new nose. The ‘RHONY’ star underwent a nonsurgical rhinoplasty that relied on liquid fillers, versus invasive surgery, to do the job — you can watch the procedure!
Sonja Morgan, 56, didn’t get your average nose job! The Real Housewives of New York City star underwent nonsurgical rhinoplasty (AKA a “liquid” nose job), and her plastic surgeon Dr. Kassir posted the results to Instagram on Oct. 2. He even shared a video of the procedure, which involves injecting hyaluronic acid filler onto the bridge of the nose — you can watch it below.
"I won't let anyone touch nose with filler, only Dr. Kassir", says @sonjatmorgan who loves come to Dr. Kassir for nonsurgical rhinoplasty because she wants to refine her nose WITHOUT surgery. Dr. Kassir pioneered nonsurgical rhinoplasty in 2006 and has done thousands since! Ideal Patients are those who are: 1. Not yet ready for surgery 2. Want to get a preview of what their nose would look like 3. Those who have had previous surgery and want to correct imperfections or not look botched. 4. Takes about 5-15 minutes after prep 5. No cutting, no downtime, minimal to no bruising or swelling. Product injected is hyaluronic acid (HA) or sugar gels. Results last 1 year, more with touch ups. Complications can occur, and are increasing with new injectors. Cost varies depending on desires goals, product and amount used ~$2500-4500.
“You know I won’t do a nose job…but I don’t let anyone touch my nose with filler. Only Dr. Kassir,” the RHONY star said on the procedure table while receiving her nose filler injections. In his caption, Dr. Kassir explained that this non-invasive type of nose job is ideal for people “not yet ready for surgery,” who “want to get a preview of what their nose would look like” and “those who have had previous surgery and want to correct imperfections or not look botched.” Best of all, the plastic surgeon revealed that the procedure only “takes about 5-15 minutes after prep.”
The #NonSurgicalRhinoplasty is Dr. Kassir's signature procedure having mastered this for over 20 years. This amazing reshaping procedure requires injecting dermal fillers to the nose perfecting the bridge, tip, and nostrils for a defined overall facial structure. ▪️Procedure: Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty ☑️Results: Immediate 🕑Procedure time: 15 minutes 💉Pain level: Painless 🩹Recovery time: None
Dr. Kassir also revealed what were Sonja’s specific goals before undergoing her nonsurgical rhinoplasty. “She has a little bit of a bump, it’s a little crooked and it’s a little long. What we do is we straighten it, shorten it, and lift it all with filler,” the plastic surgeon told Page Six, noting that patients see their results “immediately” with fillers. He added, “There is no downtime, no recovery, no pain meds. It lasts one to two years.”
2020 has been the year of makeovers for this Bravo star! Sonja chopped off her blonde locks for a chic, above-the-shoulder cut with a deep side fringe this past summer, and posted the hair makeover to Instagram on Aug. 24. Earlier this year, Sonja also revealed that she got a face and neck lift after filming Season 12 of RHONY.
“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form,” Sonja explained after revealing before and after photos of her face in July. She added, “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’.” We love how transparent Sonja always is!