Meg Donnelly Brings Back Addison For ‘Zombies’-Themed Music Video — First Look Photos

Meg Donnelly has ‘Zombies’ treat for us all! She returns as Addison in the brand-new ‘Zombies’-themed music video ‘More Than A Mystery,’ and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes photos!

Disney Channel will be premiering the Zombies-themed music video “More Than A Mystery” starring Meg Donnelly, a.k.a. Addison, on Oct. 16. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes photos of the music video shoot, which was filmed in the past month and followed COVID-19 restrictions. In the photos, Meg transforms into her Zombies character once again, complete with Addison’s platinum blonde wig.

On top of the music video, Disney Channel is also premiering an 8-episode series of animated shorts, airing at 7:54 p.m., titled Addison’s Moonstone Mystery. The music video for “More Than a Mystery” will introduce the shorts and imagines Addison’s journey through a mysterious dreamscape as she searches for her true identity. The shorts feature beloved characters from the Zombies franchise.

The story begins at Seabrook High, where zombies, werewolves, and humans are all co-existing happily. A new girl at school, Vanna, whom Addison immediately befriends, threatens to shake up the dynamic when they learn that she is not all that she seems. The series also introduces two brand-new songs: “You Do You,” an upbeat rap battle, and “Feelin’ the Power,” an electronic rock anthem illustrating that great things can be accomplished when everyone works together.

Milo Manheim is featured in the shorts along with Meg. The other Zombies 2 stars who lend their voices include Kylee Russell (Eliza), Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), and Ariel Martin (Wynter). The music video and shorts will air following the Zombies 2 “Werewolf Stories” event encore on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on Oct. 16.

“More Than a Mystery” will also debut Oct. 16 on Disney Music VEVO. An EP featuring all three new songs, titled Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery, will also be released on Walt Disney Records. There’s so much Zombies content this month to get you psyched for Halloween! In addition to Disney Channel, you can also watch both Zombies movies on Disney+ now.