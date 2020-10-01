Jordyn Woods Rocks Black Leather Pants For Date Night With Karl-Anthony Towns After Going IG Official

Just days after going public with their relationship, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns hit Nobu for a date night in Malibu.

Love is in the air for Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns! Now that the two aren’t hiding their romance anymore, they hit the town for a night out on Sept. 30. The hot new couple dined at Nobu in Malibu, and they were photographed leaving the restaurant together. Although they kept a bit of distance while headed to the car, paparazzi caught them exiting the establishment at the same time.

The outing comes following a vacation to Mexico for Jordyn’s 23rd birthday, where she was joined by family and friends for a celebration. It was during this trip that Jordyn and Karl put the relationship rumors to rest and confirmed that they are most definitely an item. Jordyn shared pictures of herself hugging the NBA star on Instagram on Sept. 26, and captioned them, “I found you, then I found me.”

Before they started dating, Jordyn and Karl were friends, but fans noticed that they were spending more and more alone time together over the summer. In a recent interview with Extra, Jordyn explained that she and the 24-year-old began to ‘connect’ in a different way after Karl lost his mom due to complications from COVID-19. Jordyn had previously experienced a similar loss, as her dad died from cancer in 2017.

“We really connected over both of us losing a parent at a very young age,” Jordyn explained. “So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.” A source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jordyn was an important support system for Karl after his mom died.

“Jordyn and Karl grew closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love,” our source explained. “They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore. It’s a match made in heaven.”