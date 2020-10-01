Donald & Melania Trump Go Into Quarantine After His Close Aide Hope Hicks Gets Coronavirus

Talk about an October surprise! Donald and Melania Trump are going to self quarantine after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in close contact with the president.

Maybe President Donald Trump‘s hatred of wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 will come back to haunt him. Now that his close aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for the virus, Trump and wife Melania, 50, said they will go into quarantine until the couple gets the results back from new COVID-19 tests. The 74-year-old tweeted on Oct. 1, “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Now the world waits to see if the President of the United States has COVID-19.

Hicks travelled with Trump on Tuesday aboard Air Force One to Ohio for his first presidential debate against Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden, which took place on Sept. 29. Hope was with him the following day on a campaign stop in Duluth, MN, and began feeling mild symptoms of COVID-19 on the flight back to Washington D.C. She tested positive for the virus this morning.

It wasn’t just the president who Hicks was in contact with, as while leaving the White House to head to Minnesota aboard POTUS’ Marine One helicopter, she was in the company of the president’s other advisers Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and Dan Scavino, according to ABC News. It is unclear if those men will also go into quarantine as well.

“She tested positive and I just went out with a test…so whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know. So I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens. Who knows?…We spend a lot of time with Hope, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity during a live interview on Oct. 1.

Trump continued, “It is very, very hard when you are with people from the military, or from law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen. I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she is a very warm person with them. She knows there’s a risk, but she is young.”

The president has a full re-election campaign schedule ahead, so it is unclear what his quarantine will mean to getting back on the road. He has a Make America Great Again rally scheduled in Sanford, Florida on Friday, Oct. 2. The following day he travels to Janesville, WI for a 12:30pm rally in local time, before heading east to Green Bay, WI for a 3pm rally the same day.