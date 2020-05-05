Donald Trump Visits Mask Factory & Refuses To Wear One Despite Workers Having Faces Covered

Donald Trump said if he finds himself in ‘a mask environment,’ he would ‘certainly’ wear a mask. Alas, the POTUS and his officials did not do that when they visited an Arizona factory that was indeed a ‘mask environment.’

Donald Trump, 73, has committed the irony of ironies — strolling into a face mask factory without a face mask on. To top that off, the facility had a sign near its entrance that clearly stated, “Please wear your mask at all times” (a rule that all the factory workers followed). And if that wasn’t enough, the Guns N’ Roses cover of the 1973 James Bond theme song “Live and Let Die” was blasting during the visit! All of this happened on May 5, when Trump and fellow White House officials took a trip to Honeywell International Inc factory in Phoenix, AZ, where N95 masks are being mass produced to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Granted, Honeywell said masks weren’t required dress code for the visit, according to a White House official (per CNBC). However, Trump did say he’d rock the protective gear if the situation called for it! “If it’s a mask environment, I would certainly do that,” the POTUS said on May 5 before he boarded the Air Force One flight en route to Arizona, the outlet reported. He added, “I would wear it. If it’s a mask environment, I would have no problem.” Instead, Trump opted to wear safety eye goggles (as did some of his other officials).

Trump and masks just don’t go together. On April 3, the president revealed that he probably wouldn’t at least suit up with a cloth mask. “In light of these studies, the CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth masks or non-medical cloth faced covering as an additional voluntary public health measure. So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to do it. This is voluntary,” Trump had said at a press conference. “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it. Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it. Behind that great resolute desk…I don’t know. Somehow, I just don’t see that for myself. Maybe I’ll change my mind.” Well, it looks like he hasn’t.

They blasted “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around a Honeywell plant today in Arizona without a mask. It’s hard to believe this clip is real. pic.twitter.com/M1dMe8KaMK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

Trump has sparked one controversy after another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of more than 71,000 Americans. He most infamously suggested the idea of injectable disinfectants during a press conference on April 23! After the swift backlash to the dangerous proposal, Trump claimed he was just asking a “sarcastic” question to reporters.