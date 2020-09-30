Wendy Williams Admits Being Single Is ‘Terrible’ & Claim It’s Been 5 Mos. Since ‘I’ve Been Touched’

Wendy Williams opened up about her love life, or lack thereof, on the latest episode of her long-running talk show.

Wendy Williams, 56, has always been a say it like you mean it kind of girl (its something she preaches almost daily on her talk show). So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when the outspoken television personality spoke about her dating world on September 30 where she held nothing back about her current situation. “25 years being with somebody and then you’re not with somebody and my son’s in Miami and I’m not married anymore,” she began while referencing her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter ending (their divorce was finalized in January).

The mother-of-one then touched on the length of time it has been since she’s been intimate with someone. “I don’t cook in this life. My stove hasn’t been touched in months and nor have I,” she admitted. “Well, 5 [months] to be precise. I need rules and regulations… like don’t use my bathroom. I’m very particular but I’m very very single and I’m very, very ready for action. It’s terrible.”

Wendy previously brought this up during her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live over the weekend. Host Andy Cohen, 52, had a fan point blank ask her about the man she’s been “teasing” on Instagram for a while now. She set the record straight by flat out denying the rumors while adding that she’s “simply been showing you pictures” of her “with friends”.

“When I do find the man man, he will not be on my Instagram,” she later admitted. “That’s one thing I won’t be doing. Andy, it’s lonely out here in these streets, you throw yourself back into work, I’ve got Chit Chat and My Way [Wendy’s pet cats] at home, but I can’t wait to get back to dating and I’m not gonna lie about it, I can’t lie. And, what I won’t do is getting him involved with this show or on Instagram, no, no, no.”

The New Jersey native has sparked romance rumors with a couple of men since things ended with her and Kevin. Fans speculated that she and DJ Boof (her usual talk show DJ) were seeing each other after she posted a bunch of photos of them hanging out together earlier this year. “They are just really good friends,” a source confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HL amid about them amid all the speculation happening.