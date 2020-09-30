See Message
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Admits Being Single Is ‘Terrible’ & Claim It’s Been 5 Mos. Since ‘I’ve Been Touched’

Wendy Williams
AP
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Wendy Williams opened up about her love life, or lack thereof, on the latest episode of her long-running talk show.

Wendy Williams, 56, has always been a say it like you mean it kind of girl (its something she preaches almost daily on her talk show). So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when the outspoken television personality spoke about her dating world on September 30 where she held nothing back about her current situation. “25 years being with somebody and then you’re not with somebody and my son’s in Miami and I’m not married anymore,” she began while referencing her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter ending (their divorce was finalized in January).

The mother-of-one then touched on the length of time it has been since she’s been intimate with someone. “I don’t cook in this life. My stove hasn’t been touched in months and nor have I,” she admitted. “Well, 5 [months] to be precise. I need rules and regulations… like don’t use my bathroom. I’m very particular but I’m very very single and I’m very, very ready for action. It’s terrible.”

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams at a red carpet event. Credit: AP

Wendy previously brought this up during her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live over the weekend. Host Andy Cohen, 52, had a fan point blank ask her about the man she’s been “teasing” on Instagram for a while now. She set the record straight by flat out denying the rumors while adding that she’s “simply been showing you pictures” of her “with friends”.

“When I do find the man man, he will not be on my Instagram,” she later admitted. “That’s one thing I won’t be doing. Andy, it’s lonely out here in these streets, you throw yourself back into work, I’ve got Chit Chat and My Way [Wendy’s pet cats] at home, but I can’t wait to get back to dating and I’m not gonna lie about it, I can’t lie. And, what I won’t do is getting him involved with this show or on Instagram, no, no, no.”

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams out and about. Credit: SplashNews

The New Jersey native has sparked romance rumors with a couple of men since things ended with her and Kevin. Fans speculated that she and DJ Boof (her usual talk show DJ) were seeing each other after she posted a bunch of photos of them hanging out together earlier this year. “They are just really good friends,” a source confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HL amid about them amid all the speculation happening.