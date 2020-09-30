Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Clap Back At Ex-Bodyguard’s Groping Accusations: It’s ‘False Fiction’

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s attorney blasted their former security guard’s lawsuit as ‘absurd.’ Marc McWilliams accused Jenner of ‘unwelcome sexual advances,’ and claimed both she and her daughter acted out of ‘retaliation.’

Kris Jenner, 64, and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 41, are “vehemently” denying the alarming allegations detailed in a lawsuit brought on by their former security guard, Marc McWilliams. In the lawsuit filed on Sept. 11 and reviewed by HollywoodLife, Marc claimed that he was “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” from Jenner specifically, and further claimed that both defendants (Jenner and Kardashian) “refused to take action” to stop these alleged “attacks” and engaged in “retaliation.” However, Jenner and Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer clapped back against the many accusations.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts,” Jenner and Kardashian’s attorney told HollywoodLife in a statement. Singer added, “Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”

Their attorney also touched on the Poosh founder’s mention in the lawsuit, telling HollywoodLife, “Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.”

McWilliams began working for both Jenner and Kardashian around Feb. 2017, according to his lawsuit. The former security guard alleged that around May of that year, he became “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” which allegedly included comments “directed at [his] physical appearance,” his “sexual activities,” as well as comments “suggesting that [he] engage in a romantic and sexual relationship,” “concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees,” and “concerning the physical appearance of male members and staff.” He also claimed he was victim to “derogatory comments concerning [his] sex/gender.” These allegations were detailed in page four of the court documents, which you can see above.

On top of these alleged comments, McWilliams accused Jenner of embarking on “a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [him] of an inappropriate and sexual nature,” per page four of the court documents. The former employee wrote that he complained to his supervisors, and claimed that both Jenner and Kardashian allegedly “failed and refused to take action” to stop Jenner’s “attacks” against him in the work place. McWilliams also claimed that he repeatedly informed Jenner “that such misconduct was unwelcome” and asked her to “cease and desist,” but that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer would “ignore all such requests.”

McWilliams went into further detail about this alleged “physical contact”; on page 10 of the court documents, he accused Jenner of “massaging” his neck, shoulders, back and arms and “resting” her hand on his “thigh and groins.” The ex-security guard also accused Jenner of touching his “rear-end” without his consent, per page 11 of the lawsuit.

After making his “complaints” known, McWilliams accused Jenner of “intentionally retaliating” against him beginning around Sept. 2018, according to page five of the documents. McWilliams claimed Kardashian joined in on this retaliation, and accused the mother and daughter of allegedly “berating” him, “fabricating false disciplinary excuses” like tardiness, and “mocking” him in front of co-workers, per page five of the lawsuit documents. As a result of the alleged actions listed above, McWilliams wrote that he now “continues to suffer severe emotional distress, embarrassment, shame” and “equal employment privileges and/or job advancement,” per page eight of the lawsuit.

McWilliams claimed that he was “suspended” from work shifts under Jenner in Sept. 2018, and from there on out worked with just Kardashian until Feb. 2019 with a “punitive reduction” in his “hourly rate, wages and work shifts,” per page six of the documents. McWilliams reported that he filed a claim with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing in Sept. 2019, but the DFEH notified the security guard that his case against Jenner and Kardashian was “closed” — hence, what led him to file this lawsuit.