National Coffee Day Deals: Free Medium Java At Dunkin’ & More Epic Freebies & Discounts

Drink up, because it’s National Coffee Day! For all you java fanatics, Americano aficionados, and latte lunatics, today is the day to score a free bonus cup of Joe, so check out all these fantastic deals.

The best part of waking up is…getting some free coffee in your cup. Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day in the United States, and if there’s anything that will help you get through the day (or, in this case, the last three months of 2020), it’s coffee. Thankfully, many stores, brands, and restaurants are brewing up some freebies and deals for those who need a refill. So, don your facemask, get your favorite mug, and enjoy a much-deserved “coffee break” at the following places:

For drinkers of Dunkin Donuts, today is “National Dunkin’ Day.” The company wants to make its slogan – “America Runs On Dunkin’” – come true today. The coffee chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at any Dunkin’ franchise across the country. No promo code, rewards app, or secret password is required. For those who prefer Krispy Kreme instead, the chain offers rewards members one free coffee and doughnut all day in stores. Download the app and sign up before heading in (and again, don’t forget your mask.)

Speaking of rewards programs, Starbucks is celebrating National Coffee Day through its updated Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. On Monday (Sept. 28), the company kicked off “Star Days,” a week of exclusive offers, games, and prizes. Through “Starland,” the Starbucks augmented reality game, Starbucks Rewards members can play for a chance to win more than 2.5 million prizes like free coffee, free breakfast, and Stars. However, on National Coffee Day, any Rewards member who buys a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) by using the “order ahead and pay feature” int he app will get a free drink loaded into their account to use on the next visit. So, it’s like every day can be Free Coffee Day.

Anyone who stops by a Peet’s Cafe in-person (or orders online) will get 25% off their order, per USA Today. Similarly, Target is running a deal where it’ll offer 20% off of select brews through its Circle App. Barnes & Noble will give you a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the “bake case” at its in-store cafes.

McDonald’s isn’t celebrating a specific National Coffee Day deal, but if any user purchases five McCafé drinks through the McDonald’s App, they’ll get one free. Wendy’s is starting a promotion where you can get a free hot coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich (check local stores to see if they’re participating.) Jack In The Box is also offering a free hot or iced coffee with any app purchase. For Wawa lovers, new and existing Wawa Rewards members get one free coffee of any size. If you’re more of a Circle K type of person, then download the Circle K app to get a free iced or hot coffee of any size.

You can also text COFFEE to 64827 on Tuesday to get a digital coupon for a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend at Cumberland farms. In terms of online orders, Cloudburst coffee will take 15% off orders from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3. Head to Amazon, choose from the brand’s Cold Brew, Half Caff, and Ultra Caff, and enter the code 15CLOUDBURST. Golden Ratio is offering 50% off one bag of coffee when they buy two on their website (and use the code COFFEEDAY50). Grounds & Hounds coffee will take 20% off its order with code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout.