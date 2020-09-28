Lucy Hale’s Hair Makeover: ‘PLL’ Star Debuts New Red Locks — Before & After Pics

New season, new hair color! Lucy Hale has debuted a gorgeous auburn hued hair makeover, saying she’s always has the ‘feistiness’ of a redhead.

While many stars go from lighter summer locks to darker shades when fall comes along, Lucy Hale is going the opposite direction. The former Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Sept. 28 to debut a new auburn red color that’s beautiful departure from her gorgeous naturally dark brunette hair. She shared a video running her fingers through the top of her tresses, which were styled in flattering shoulder-length waves. At the end she opened her mouth in a wide smile and her eyes grew big, as if to say “surprise!” to her followers.

The 31-year-old told fans she “did a thing” in the caption of her red hair makeover video. She tagged her hair colorist Kristin Ess, who reposted the vid to her Instagram page. Kristen wrote in the caption, “I mean!!!! This gets an in-feed post. @lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color.”

Kristin then gave props to Lucy, adding, “thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand),” noting how they were coronavirus-free before getting together for the coloring session. Lucy wrote in the comments, “I’ve always had the feistiness of a redhead so this is fitting.” Kristen then sweetly called the actress, “my lil cayenne pepper!” after the spicy red veggie.

Kristin has worked with Lucy for years and really has helped the star work her way through various colors. On Feb. 7, 2016 Lucy debuted a golden blonde hair makeover via her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I dye. thank you @kristin_ess for temporarily making me the blonde alter ego I’ve always wanted to be.”

At the time, Kristin explained to Allure that “Lucy isn’t filming right now; she’s in between filming a new movie called Dude and going back to PLL. She just loves to try fun new things when she—very rarely—has time off. She’s such a dream client that way. We decided blonde was the way to go.” Lucy currently has two movies in pre-production and one in post, so now is the perfect window for her to try out being a redhead.