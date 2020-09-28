Lori Loughlin ‘Leaning On Her Family’ & ‘Trying’ To Lay Low As Prison Sentence Nears

Lori Loughlin is gearing up to spend two months at a California prison in Nov. and is ‘nervous and scared’ but aims to ‘quickly’ put it behind her.

Lori Loughlin, 56, was sentenced to two months in prison for her involvement in the headline-making college admissions scandal last month and as her report date of Nov. 19 gets closer, she’s making sure to cope by spending this next month and a half with those closest to her. “Lori seems to really be leaning on her family and spending a lot of time at home right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s trying to lay as low as possible before the prison sentence. Of course she’s nervous and scared, but who wouldn’t be?”

A federal judge in Boston granted Lori’s request to serve her time at a California prison, the same medium security correction facility at Victorville where Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, 55, served an eight month sentence for bankruptcy fraud before a release in 2018. Lori is not planning on speaking with Abby about the experience though. “It seems unlikely she’d reach out to Abby Lee Miller for advice just because she’s not wanting to talk to many people right now,” the source explained. “She can’t wait for it to be over.”

“She seems to know the pandemic has favored her being able to be secluded,” the insider added. “She’s got her girls and husband and is just keeping to herself until this is over. Her former co-stars have reached out. They’re a family and have just let her know they’re there but she hasn’t really wanted to talk about it. She wants to be able to live her life normally again so she wants this just behind her as quickly and painlessly as possible.”

In addition to Lori, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison for his participation in the college admissions scandal and will begin his prison time in Nov. as well. Their sentences were given after they both pleaded guilty to playing roles in what feds have termed Operation Varsity Blues, a scheme that involved wealthy parents using illicit methods to get their unqualified kids into some of the top colleges and universities in the country. After Lori’s sentencing, she was reportedly in tears as she expressed a public apology to the judge in the case.

Before the sentencing, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that both Lori and Mossimo “regret” what they did. “They deeply regret what they did and want to put this experience behind them,” the source said in May. “It has taken a huge emotional and physical toll and both of them and their daughters.”

Both Lori and Mossimo will need to pay fines and participate in community service in addition to prison time. Lori is expected to pay a $150,000 fine, complete two years of supervised release and 100 hours community service and her husband will pay $250,000, complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.